Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Kansas City, Kansas, Office

Entrepreneurs brings more than 20 years of business experience to the Kansas City, Kansas, staffing market.

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new commercial staffing agency location in Kansas City, Kansas.

Owned and operated by Kendall Short and Mike Rice, the Kansas City, Kansas, office will serve the respective territory as well as surrounding areas within the Kansas City metro. The office will focus primarily on staffing and recruiting for manufacturing and commercial companies, while directly placing clerical positions as needed.

"Words cannot describe how excited and passionate I am about running my own business in the county I grew up. To be able to bring companies - large or small - and quality talent together means the world to me as this is another step in making this city flourish in years to come," said Kendall Short, Managing Partner at NEXTAFF of Wyandotte County.

"Kendall and Mike have a great chemistry and incredible business experience," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Their passion for business and the community combined with the NEXTAFF infrastructure will be a great combination for Wyandotte county."

"I am looking forward to connecting with our clients and candidates alike and placing quality talent in fulfilling job opportunities that meet their and our clients' needs," said Kendall.

The office is temporarily located at 11101 Switzer Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210. A permanent location in Kansas City, Kansas, will be coming soon. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Wyandotte County.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/

