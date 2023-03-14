Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2023
Meta's Edward Palmieri Shares Our Journey To Achieve Water Positive Status by 2030

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Edward Palmieri, head of global sustainability at Meta, and Nethra Rajendran, Net Zero Analyst at GreenBiz Group, discuss Meta's commitment to become water positive by 2030.

"Climate change is exacerbated by water stress around the globe. When it comes to this precious resource, we know that we have a responsibility as members of the global community - and in the local communities where we operate - to use less, and to be water positive," says Palmieri, who notes that currently, Meta data centers are 80% more water efficient than industry average.

Adds Palmieri, "Our Meta offices are 38% more water efficient than the LEED baseline, which is what we use to evaluate our criteria. So we know that we are starting from a really strong efficiency space. And then we want to make sure that beyond that, we're putting back the water we consume through our operations."

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. We collaborate with community members, climate action leaders and scientists to innovate beyond what is possible today and accelerate action-oriented resources for tomorrow. Meta envisions a just and equitable transition to a zero-carbon economy and is working with others to scale inclusive solutions that help create a healthier planet for all, ensuring that no one is left behind.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Meta on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Meta
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/meta
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Meta

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743692/Metas-Edward-Palmieri-Shares-Our-Journey-To-Achieve-Water-Positive-Status-by-2030

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
