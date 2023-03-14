COLLIERVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Balancing busy schedules and competing demands can often make it challenging for families to prioritize their health. A primary goal of The Juice Plus+ Company is to make healthy living easier. Understanding that healthy change begins at home, since the company initiated The Juice Plus+ Healthy Starts for Families program more than 1.8 million families from around the world have participated.

Healthy Starts for Families helps families build better habits by focusing on four different pillars of a healthy lifestyle: nutrition, fitness, sleep, and hydration. In accordance with research showing that habits stick better when behavior changes are made incrementally, the program encourages everyone to make small changes in their everyday habits, One Simple Change at a time, that lead to improvement in other areas of their lifestyle.

One of these changes is taking Juice Plus+. Under the program, a parent or any other adult can give the gift of free Juice Plus+ Essentials Fruit & Vegetable capsules or chewables to a child, teenager, or young adult up to the age of 18 when they purchase product for themselves.

5 Reasons Families Should Join the Juice Plus+ Healthy Starts for Families Program

1. Added Nutrition from Fruits & Vegetables

Taking Juice Plus+ Fruit & Vegetable capsules or chewables could be that "One Simple Change" that can start families down the road toward developing other healthy habits. The Juice Plus+ Company discovered that 61% of participants reported their children ate more fruits and vegetables while taking part in the Healthy Starts for Families program.

Juice Plus+ Essentials Fruit & Vegetable capsules and chewables are made from the powders of 30 different fruits and vegetables, along with extra vitamins and other nutrients from plant sources, providing an easy way to ensure that families are getting more plant-based nutrition into their daily diet. Given the sometimes hectic pace of modern life, it can be challenging to consume a variety of fruits and vegetables, and Juice Plus+ offers a convenient and cost-effective way to help bridge that gap.

2. Improved Lifestyle Habits

As part of the Healthy Starts for Family Program, it was found that 71% of participants were consuming less fast food and soft drinks. It's worth noting that reducing consumption of fast food and sugary drinks is a key component of a healthy diet. These types of foods are typically high in calories, added sugars, unhealthy fats, and more.

3. Better Health Outcomes

Focusing on the four pillars of the Healthy Starts for Family Program - nutrition, fitness, sleep, and hydration - created tangible benefits for participating families. Sixty-six percent of children were visiting the doctor less, 60% were missing fewer days of school, 56% were taking fewer over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

4. Scientifically Proven Health Benefits

Juice Plus+ Essentials Fruit, Vegetable, and Berry Blend capsules have been clinically shown in adults to have a positive health impact on the immune system, heart, lungs, gut, skin, and more. Research in children has found that Juice Plus+ capsules help improve body composition by reducing abdominal fat. Over 40 leading universities and hospitals have studied the health benefits of Juice Plus+ capsules, providing scientific validation of their efficacy.

5. Improved Overall Wellness

One key aspect of the Healthy Starts for Families program is hydration. Taking in liquids beyond water - including soups, juices and herbal infusions - is essential for overall health, and increasing water intake can lead to improved wellness. In the Juice Plus+ Healthy Starts for Families program, participants learn fun ways to incorporate hydration into their daily routine, making it easy to develop this habit. Seventy-one percent of participants shared that their kids were drinking more water after enrolling in the program.

The Juice Plus+ Healthy Starts for Families program shows that incorporating simple changes in nutrition, fitness, sleep, and hydration can lead to improved overall wellness. Families can trust that the program, with its healthy living approach, is a reliable and effective way to support their health journeys, as evidenced by its 20-year track record.

About Juice Plus+

The Juice Plus+ Company?is a?global?health and wellness company?with a?mission to?inspire?healthy?living?around the world.?It?operates?in 27 markets globally and is supported by a?mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and over one million customers.

