14.03.2023
Communityreviews.org The First Anonymous One Sided Review Platform Discusses How It Is A Great Solution For The Dating Community

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Communityreviews.org the first anonymous one sided review platform discusses how it is a great solution for the dating community.

Communityreviews.org spent a lot of time talking with people on dating websites and Apps when it was working with its initial prototype. Communityreviews.org's one sided review platform allows members to post Experiences by a 1. Phone Number 2. E mail address 3. Street address 4. Online presence or a 5. License plate number. These are the things that people participating in the dating community have access too.

Example: You can review Steve who as long as you have at least one of Steve's commonly available items of information such as his phone number, address, e mail address or dating profile. The poster of Steve's Experience would include one or more of Steve's commonly available items of information under the Search Options section of the Post an Experience section of Communityreviews.org. If Steve's dating profile was used as the poster's search option, then anyone searching Steve's dating profile on Communityreviews.com would see the Experience posted about Steve.

CEO John C Maddox states, "Dating can be one of the most frustrating experiences a person can deal with. Now people can document their Experiences for others to learn from".

Communityreviews.org is an anonymous one sided community crowd based rating and review platform for people, businesses or anything else where community members can post and review their experiences for other community members to view rate comment and share. Reviews on Commuityreviews.org are called "Experiences". Examples of things you can post on Communityreviews.org include 1. School bullies 2. Sexual misconduct 3. Political corruption and 4. Election fraud. They are located in Southfield, Michigan.

Communityreviews.org, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

John C Maddox CEO
Communityreviews.org
248-763-3203
info@communityreviews.org

SOURCE: Communityreviews.org

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743713/Communityreviewsorg-The-First-Anonymous-One-Sided-Review-Platform-Discusses-How-It-Is-A-Great-Solution-For-The-Dating-Community

