A seasoned leader in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industry, specialized in structuring international healthcare sales joins the team to accelerate international expansion

SeqOne Genomics, provider of next generation genomic analysis solutions for personalized medicine, announces the appointment of Hervé Pouzoullic as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will lead the commercial development of the company to accelerate its growth and strengthen its international presence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005886/en/

Hervé Pouzoullic, CCO SeqOne Genomics. Crédit: Hervé Pouzillic

Hervé has more than 25 years of experience in sales, business development and general management. He worked at KPMG, Sanofi and, ThermoFisher Scientific in Europe, Asia and North America before joining SeqOne. He has extensive knowledge of the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industry where he has established strategic partnerships with leading messenger RNA companies ahead of the COVID pandemic. Hervé holds a Master's degree in Finance from Paris Dauphine PSL University, graduated from Sciences-Po Paris (Finance Marketing) and INSEAD (Cedep).

SeqOne's platform analyses genomic data in both cancer and inherited disease to support precision medicine programs. Its solution is relied upon by a growing number of hospitals and private medical laboratories, as well as for biopharmas seeking to harness the potential of genomics in drug discovery. The recruitment of Hervé Pouzoullic will enable the company to expand its offer worldwide.

"I am honored to join SeqOne to build a sales team with international ambitions and look forward to promoting innovative solutions that enable access to personalized medicine, for people living with cancer and rare diseases," said Hervé Pouzoullic CCO of SeqOne Genomics.

« At a time when SeqOne is strengthening its leadership with the integration of experts from the world of health and the biopharmaceutical industry, we are particularly pleased to welcome Hervé who brings an impressive track record. He will strengthen SeqOne's position in genomic medicine internationally. said Nicolas Philippe, CEO and co-founder of SeqOne Genomics.

About SeqOne Genomics

SeqOne Genomics specializes in high-performance genomic analysis solutions for use in healthcare and life science hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. SeqOne's mission is to make genomic analysis more accessible and effective, in order to improve treatments for patients suffering from cancer, rare and hereditary deseases as well as pharmaceutical companies developing new therapies.

SeqOne's platform supports both short read and long-read nanopore sequencing and leverages advanced machine learning coupled with the company's proprietary genomics operating system to dramatically reduce turnaround times and costs while delivering comprehensive andactionable insights for personalized medicine. https://www.seqone.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005886/en/

Contacts:

Contact SeqOne Genomics

Jean-Marc Holder jm.holder@seqone.com

Contact presse SeqOne

Annie-Florence Loyer afloyer@newcap.fr +33 (6) 88 20 35 59