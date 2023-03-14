Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Leadership Change at CABB: Valerie Diele-Braun to Step Down as CEO in September - Successor to be Announced Shortly

SULZBACH, GERMANY and PRATTELN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / CABB Group today announced that CEO Valerie Diele-Braun (51) will step down from her role as of 30 September this year to take on a new professional challenge. She will continue her duties for the next six months. Her successor will be announced in due course.

"On behalf of the entire Advisory Board and the employees of CABB, I would like to thank Valerie for her contribution to CABB's success during the past five years," said Roberto Gualdoni, Chairman of the Advisory Board. "Under her leadership, CABB has become a more focused and resilient company, resulting in a strong financial performance over the past years, despite the economic uncertainty. We are pleased that Valerie will continue in her role as CEO to ensure a smooth transition to her successor."

"I would like to thank the entire CABB team, our clients, partners, and our owner Permira for the great cooperation and trust," said Valerie Diele-Braun. "In the past years, we have jointly transformed CABB and laid the foundation for sustainable growth: we have invested in all our locations, developed a strong sustainability strategy and optimised our corporate structure to ensure we serve our clients even better. Today, CABB is ideally positioned to further strengthen its position as a global leading contract development and manufacturing organisation. In the coming months, I will continue to focus on the milestones ahead before handing over to the future CEO."

About CABB

The CABB Group is a leading Crop Science contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), supplying customized active ingredients. CABB also offers high-complexity and high-purity chemical ingredients to customers in the Life Sciences and Performance Materials markets. The company operates six production sites in Pratteln (Switzerland), Kokkola (Finland), Galena (USA), Knapsack and Gersthofen (Germany), Jining (China). With around 1,200 employees, CABB recorded an annual turnover of about €755 million in the 2022 financial year.

SOURCE: The CABB Group

