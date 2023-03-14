Levine & Blit Have Announced Their Representation of Ex-Pitching Coach Phil Regan in His Allegations Against the Mets

The 85-year-old alleges his age is the only reason he was let go, pointing to results after being hired as interim for evidence.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Matthew Blit, one of New York's most high-profile workplace discrimination attorneys, and his firm Levine & Blit have announced their intent to represent ex-pitching coach Phil Regan in his allegations against the Mets. Regan has claimed that his age was the only reason he was fired, which qualifies as age discrimination. Regan notes that the team's ERA lowered significantly under his leadership, and aces deGrom, Wheeler, and Syndergaard also improved. However, his contract was not renewed after the 2019 season. At the time, he was 82 years old; in the suit, then-GM Brodie Van Wagenen is claimed to have admitted it was because Regan was "too old." Additional allegations include stating, "If we don't find the young pitching coach we are looking for, we will hire you back."

The Mets hired former MLB pitcher Jeremy Hefner, who was 33. As of yet, there is no official response from the team.

Age Discrimination in the Workplace

Age is a protected category by law. According to the US. Department of Labor, "The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA) protects certain applicants and employees 40 years of age and older from discrimination on the basis of age in hiring, promotion, discharge, compensation, or terms, conditions or privileges of employment." Discrimination practices can be heavily punished; if allegations are proven true, the Mets will be liable for damages. Regan and Blit have not specified damages in the suit's filing.

"Phil is the first to crack jokes about his age," Blit told TMZ Sports, who first picked up the story. "However there is nothing funny about a person being told that they are being passed over because their employer wants someone younger. That's discrimination, plain and simple."

Blit added, "Suing for discrimination in professional sports is extremely rare. In fact, Phil debated doing this for many years. But the hurt from the conversation that he had with Mr. Van Wagenen continues to haunt him to this day. He can hear the exact words playing in his head over and over. Phil knew this had to be done."

The top five signs that someone is being discriminated against because of their age are:

An older worker is fired and a younger employee is hired in the same capacity

Older Workers are reassigned to less pleasant tasks

Other workers make tactless comments about someone's age

An older worker stops receiving raises

Performance reviews start to tank despite all efforts and conversations

Regan's case falls under the top red flag: he was not renewed, and a 33-year-old was brought on.

