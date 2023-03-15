IMCD N.V.: Valerie Diele-Braun nominated to succeed Piet van der Slikke as CEO of IMCD as of January 2024

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (15 March 2023) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, is pleased to announce that its Supervisory Board nominates Valerie Diele-Braun to become Chief Executive Officer of IMCD as of January 2024. Valerie will succeed Piet van der Slikke, who in December 2021 announced his intention to retire as CEO in 2024.

Valerie Diele-Braun is currently CEO of CABB Group GmbH, a leading global fine chemicals player and life science company, manufacturing active ingredients as well as advanced intermediates, and has over 20 years of leadership experience in the speciality chemicals and ingredients industry. She has been a member of IMCD's Supervisory Board as of 30 June 2020.

Janus Smalbraak , chair of IMCD's Supervisory Board: "Valerie brings a wealth of experience in our sector, leading with an international view and mindset. She has a track record of driving long-term business growth. While managing commercial as well as financial performance, Valerie has a keen eye for the sustainability requirements in the industry. Her nomination is the outcome of a thorough succession process. With Valerie we have found an excellent candidate to ensure the continuation of IMCD's strong management, driving the business in the future ahead."

Piet van der Slikke , CEO: "I'm delighted to welcome Valerie to our Management Board. Thanks to her role in the Supervisory Board, we have been able to work together in the last three years, in which she came across as an inspiring colleague with a catching mix of energy, experience and personality. I am looking forward to a smooth hand-over, supporting her to lead IMCD in its ambition for sustainable growth."

Responsibilities

Valerie Diele-Braun has led the German headquartered CABB Group as CEO since 2018. CABB is a global contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) company, with sites throughout the world and a global client base. Prior she has been a member of the Executive Board of Swiss based chemicals manufacturer Achroma, responsible for two of the three global divisions of the company. She had senior executive positions with DSM Nutritional Products and Quest International (now part of Givaudan). Valerie holds a science degree from the State University of New York.

AGM

The appointment proposal will be put to the shareholders for their approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 26 April 2023. Subject to shareholder approval, Valerie Diele-Braun will step down from the Supervisory Board and join the Management Board as of 1 October 2023. She will assume responsibilities as CEO and take over from Piet van der Slikke as of 1 January 2024.

To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Piet van der Slikke will remain available as advisor after the handover until 1 April 2024.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 15 March 2023, 07:00 a.m. CET.

