Gama Explorations Inc.: Gama Continues to Expand Land Holding in the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex in Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA)(OTCQB:GMMAF)(FSE:N79) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of a further 78.8 km2 of mineral claims contiguous to the current project footprint of its Tyee Nickel Project in the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex ("HSP Complex") in south-eastern Quebec. The purchase of these additional claims brings Gama's aggregate land position to 625.9 km2.

Mick Carew, PhD, CEO of Gama, noted "Gama continues to expand its land holdings at its Tyee Nickel Project, taking the Company's total land holdings to 625.9 km2, the largest land position held by a company in the HSP Anorthosite complex. We continue the planning phase for our first phase of exploration scheduled to begin in May with a SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey. The results of this survey will form the basis of delineating prospective targets for follow-up mapping, prospecting, and rock-chip sampling so that we may be in a better position to plan our maiden drill program on the project."

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise denoted.

Through an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with 1290480 B.C. Ltd., a non arm's-length party, Gama has agreed to acquire an additional 147 mineral claims, covering a total of 78.8 km2, for a cash payment of $50,000. The acquisition of these additional claims brings the footprint of the Company's Tyee Nickel project to 625.9 km2.

Jacob Verbaas, VP Exploration of the Company, is an officer of 1290480 B.C. Ltd. and, as such, his participation in the transaction is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the purchase price does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Gama Explorations Inc.

Gama is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:GAMA), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:N79) and on the OTCMarkets (OTCQB:GMMAF). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company recently announced the addition of the Muskox Pegmatite Lithium Project situated within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories, to compliment its existing portfolio consisting of the Big Onion Copper-Molybdenum Project located a short 20-minute drive from the town of Smithers in northern British Columbia (option to earn 100%). Further, Gama owns 100% of the Tyee Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Project located in North-Eastern Quebec. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties in stable jurisdictions.

