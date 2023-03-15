Tamarindoconfirms shortlist of the fourth edition of its Wind Investment Awards programme, celebrating best practice in the global wind sector

Aegir Insights, a tech-driven intelligence start-up serving the offshore wind sector, has been shortlisted for the Technology Innovation Award at the fourth edition of the Wind Investment Awards. It is the first time Aegir Insights has been nominated for the ceremony's Technology Innovation Award category, demonstrating the company's unique value position to the offshore wind sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005080/en/

Aegir Insights is shortlisted for the Technology Innovation Award at the 2023 Wind Investment Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aegir Insights, founded by former Orsted veterans Scott Urquhart and Rikke Nørgaard, leverages data science and deep industry experience to help global offshore wind players make smarter decisions. Aegir Insights' growing user base includes many leading offshore wind developers, including Shell and Ørsted.

The annual Wind Investment Awards celebrates best practice in the global onshore and offshore wind industry, incorporating innovation, financing, project development and asset management.

Hosted by global renewable energy and clean technology community, Tamarindo, the awards unite prominent decision-makers to enable opportunities to network and forge long-term business connections.

Scott Urquhart, Chief Executive Officer, Aegir Insights, said "We are extremely pleased to be recognized in one of the premier renewable energy investment events. Technology is the foundation of our business, and we are proud to be the solution trusted by developers and governments to accelerate deployment and improve returns on offshore wind investments."

Adam Barber, Chief Executive Officer, Tamarindo said: "We're delighted to celebrate the successes of the global wind sector over the last 12 months. It's inspiring to witness the results of the industry's ceaseless appetite as it drives innovation and is propelled to new heights, guiding our world, through renewable energy production, towards a cleaner, fairer future. We congratulate all the shortlisted businesses and individuals and are eager to play our part in empowering the sector."

The 2023 Wind Investment Awards will be held on 25 May, following the Financing Wind conference.

Click here for more about the Awards ceremony:

https://www.windawards.com/2023/en/page/home

Click here to find out more about the Financing Wind conference:

https://www.tamarindo.global/events/financing-wind-2023

About Aegir Insights

Smarter, faster, greener.

Aegir Insights is a technology-driven analytics company serving the offshore wind sector. We leverage data science and deep industry experience to help global renewable players make smarter decisions. Our expertise lies in contextualizing complex information through use of proprietary models developed in close cooperation with industry and academia. Going beyond data, Aegir Insights brings independent strategic insights based on our industry experience.

We are proud of our role in making complexity simple and operational, enabling offshore wind investors to make faster and smarter decisions and doing our part for a greener world through accelerated deployment of renewables.

Learn more about Aegir Insights here: www.aegirinsights.com

About Tamarindo

Tamarindo is the only partner that equips renewables leaders with an essential hub of focused intelligence, a vital network of influential connections, thought-provoking debate, and strategic communications consultancy all combining to stimule better commercial decisions and accelerate the pace of the clean energy transition

Our Membership Community, built over the last decade and focused exclusively on the financing and investment that will deliver the clean energy transition, is a core pillar of our market offer. It provides an annual programme of information, analysis, networking, and profile-raising opportunities to a mix of developers, utilities, investors, lenders, corporate off-takers, advisories, insurers, manufacturers, and technical consultancies.

For further information, please visit: www.tamarindo.global

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005080/en/

Contacts:

Signe Soerensen

Communication Manager, Aegir Insights

+45 8190 8153

signe.soerensen@aegirinsights.com