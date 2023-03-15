Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Hester



15.03.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Hester Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

15 March 2023 at 10.00 EET Chair of the Board Stephen Hester has acquired in total 36,000 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation. Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation: Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hester, Stephen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 27134/5/8



Transaction date: 2023-03-14

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,100 Unit price: 10.829 EUR

(2): Volume: 19 Unit price: 10.829 EUR

(3): Volume: 822 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 2,941 Volume weighted average price: 10.83096 EUR Transaction date: 2023-03-14

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 10.832 EUR

(2): Volume: 376 Unit price: 10.832 EUR

(3): Volume: 374 Unit price: 10.832 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,284 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(5): Volume: 374 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(6): Volume: 2,200 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(7): Volume: 1,284 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,284 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,284 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,284 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(11): Volume: 856 Unit price: 10.838 EUR

(12): Volume: 860 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(13): Volume: 1,811 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 13,298 Volume weighted average price: 10.83531 EUR Transaction date: 2023-03-14

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 788 Unit price: 10.832 EUR

(2): Volume: 343 Unit price: 10.832 EUR

(3): Volume: 613 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(4): Volume: 614 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(5): Volume: 304 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(6): Volume: 3,263 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(7): Volume: 408 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(8): Volume: 833 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(9): Volume: 241 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(10): Volume: 329 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(11): Volume: 884 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(12): Volume: 758 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(13): Volume: 580 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(14): Volume: 600 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(15): Volume: 339 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(16): Volume: 437 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(17): Volume: 614 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(18): Volume: 254 Unit price: 10.838 EUR

(19): Volume: 792 Unit price: 10.838 EUR

(20): Volume: 268 Unit price: 10.838 EUR

(21): Volume: 1,598 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(22): Volume: 1,100 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(22): Volume: 15,960 Volume weighted average price: 10.83509 EUR Transaction date: 2023-03-14

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 245 Unit price: 10.834 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,738 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(3): Volume: 246 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,197 Unit price: 10.836 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 3,426 Volume weighted average price: 10.83586 EUR



Transaction date: 2023-03-14

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 375 Unit price: 10.838 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 375 Volume weighted average price: 10.838 EUR



For further information regarding Managers' transactions: Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 10 416 8023 The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 10.00 EET on 15 March 2023. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



End of Media Release

