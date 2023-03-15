Zafin Adds Claus Schünemann as President of EMEA and India

He will be responsible for driving growth and expanding the company's customer base across the region

TORONTO, March 15, 2023, the world's leading SaaS cloud native product and pricing platform, today announces that Claus Schünemann has joined the company's senior leadership team as the new president of EMEA and India. As the financial services industry continues to evolve and enter new markets, this move positions Zafin to be agile and capitalize on new opportunities quicker.



In this role, Schünemann will lead growth and customer acquisition efforts across the region, overseeing customer onboarding and engagement. He is an experienced executive, having spent more than 20 years working with both startups and established companies within the industry. He also boasts a successful track record of implementing and executing growth plans for leading global software companies.

"The addition of Claus to our senior leadership team is an important step in strategically positioning Zafin for future success around the world," said Al Karim Somji, Founder and Group CEO of Zafin. "We are committed to investing in growing our team and SaaS platform to keep pace with customer needs, and his expertise within the industry and record of customer success will be an invaluable asset for our team moving forward."

Schünemann's addition also builds upon Zafin's growth initiatives, which includes the hiring of three other longtime industry professionals from IBM to run the company's recent launch of its transformation and modernization group.

Prior to joining Zafin, Schünemann served as vice president of sales EMEA at ActiveViam, a SaaS provider for analytics in financial services, where he was responsible for driving growth in the region. He also held various leadership roles at DXC Technology overseeing the Central European region as well as the banking and capital markets business in EMEA, where he was responsible for CelerityFintech (Hogan), Fixnetix and FondsdepotBank - subsidiaries of the DXC. Additionally, he oversaw the continental Europe region for banking and capital markets software supplier Misys.

"Technology has gained a foothold across every industry, including financial services, which makes it imperative to have a team and strategy in place to adapt to ever-evolving customer needs," Schünemann said. "It's an exciting time to be joining the senior leadership team at Zafin, and I'm motivated to help the company formulate a plan and build upon its global success across EMEA and India."

About Zafin

Zafin is the global leader in SaaS cloud-native products and pricing solutions. Our award-winning composable design empowers banks to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

We separate product and pricing from core processing to accelerate modular modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

Zafin works with more than 450 institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $3 trillion.

