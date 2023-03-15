The "Europe Single Cell Multiomics Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Omics Type, Application, Sample Type, Workflow, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe single cell multiomics market was valued at 527.9 million in 2021 and will grow by 18.0% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with the aging population, the widespread product adoption for visualization and analysis, technological advancements along with the rising R&D investment, and the significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry especially personalized medication.

This 150-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe single cell multiomics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe single cell multiomics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Omics Type, Application, Sample Type, Workflow, End User, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Based on Omics Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Single Cell Genomics (SCG)

Single Cell Transcriptomics (SCT)

Single Cell Proteomics (SCP)

Single Cell Metabolomics (SCM)

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Clinical Research

Oncology

Cell Therapy

Immunology

Neurology

Cell Biology

Other Types of Clinical Research

Translation Research

Synthetic Biology

By Sample Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Human Samples

Cancer Tissues

Stem Cells

Immune Cells

Brain Cells

Other Human Samples

Animal Samples

Microbial Samples

By Workflow, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

Microfluidics

Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

Random Seeding

Manual Cell Picking

Laser Capture Microdissection

Other Technologies of Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

Single-Cell Analysis

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Mass Cytometry

Mass Spectrometry

Other Technologies of Single-Cell Analysis

By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Research and Academic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Omics Type, Workflow and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

10x Genomics, Inc.

1CellBio, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioTuring, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)

Dolomite Bio

Fluidigm Corporation

Fluxion Biosciences

Illimina, Inc

Mission Bio, Inc.

Namocell, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Parse Biosciences, Inc.

Proteona

Qiagen N.V.

RareCyte, Inc.

Scipio Biosciences SAS

Shilps Sciences

Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Omics Type

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Sample Type

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Workflow

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

9 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

10 Competitive Landscape

