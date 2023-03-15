Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Delivers High-Grade Ore From the Pavon Central Mine Ahead of Schedule to the Libertad Mill Averaging 1,000 Tonnes Per Day at 7.39 g/t Gold in February

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mining at its Pavon Central open pit mine operation commenced in January, ahead of budget, and averaged 1,000 tonnes per day to the Libertad Mill in February.



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "I am very pleased with the team's efforts to safely deliver the Pavon Central mine ahead of schedule and on budget. Pavon Central marks another significant milestone as we leverage the surplus processing capacity at the Libertad mill. With 1,000 tonnes per day averaging in excess of 7g/t delivered to Libertad in February, Pavon Central will be a significant contributor to our grade driven production growth during 2023 and beyond."

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

