Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: UK's Trans Pennine Trail Touts Benefits of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Flexi-Pave

Flexi®-Pave was installed recently on the Pennine Trail by K.B Industries UK Ltd, using a total of 15,064 recycled car and trucks tires, between Silkstone and Dodworth in Yorkshire, England. Now in constant and increasing use, the administrators of the Trans Pennine Trail lauded the benefits of the installation Flexi®-Pave recently on their Social Media.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's. (OTC PINK:AWSL) wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries Inc. And it's United Kingdom Subsidiary, K.B. Industries UK Ltd., proudly welcomed the unsolicited posting by the Pennine Trails administration as shown on social media.

Included in the posting were statements by locals who have and continue to benefit from the installation of Flexi®-Pave.

Quote from a local resident: "My wife's in a wheelchair at times and I can bring her on here. She wouldn't have been able to do it without this surface." - Frank, local resident

Find out how recent improvements to the Trans Pennine Trail near Barnsley have transformed it from an uneven, waterlogged path to a route that's safer and more accessible to all

"This is one more proud accomplishment for our proprietary product Flexi®-Pave." stated Chairman/CEO of AWSL Mr. Kevin Bagnall. " Unsolicited claims such as this, always result in more town councils and developers realizing how beneficial it would be to include Flexi®-Pave in their future projects. "We thank the Pennine Trail administrators for their compliments and their on-going business".

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

