Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
15.03.2023 | 12:55
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares 15-March-2023 / 11:23 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

SUB-DIVISION OF ORDINARY SHARES

On 15 February 2023, the Company published its annual report setting out its intentions to undertake a sub-division of each existing ordinary share of 25 pence each ("Existing Ordinary Shares") into 10 new ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares") (the "Share Split"). Details of the Share Split are included in the annual results announcement issued to the market on 15 February 2023.

The Share Split is conditional on approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 March 2023 and is also conditional on the New Ordinary Shares being admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

The ticker for the New Ordinary Shares will remain the same as the ticker for the Existing Ordinary Shares ("RIII").

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL, as follows:

ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77

SEDOL: BN91MJ7

Enquiries: 

finnCap Limited 
William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales         +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
 
Link Group                      +44 (0) 371 664 0321 
 
 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
                           cosec@maitlandgroup.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[SW1]finnCap: Please could you let me know which contact to include as a representative(s) on the announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  230132 
EQS News ID:  1583329 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2023 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
