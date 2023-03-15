DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares

15-March-2023

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Sub-Division of Ordinary Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

SUB-DIVISION OF ORDINARY SHARES

On 15 February 2023, the Company published its annual report setting out its intentions to undertake a sub-division of each existing ordinary share of 25 pence each ("Existing Ordinary Shares") into 10 new ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares") (the "Share Split"). Details of the Share Split are included in the annual results announcement issued to the market on 15 February 2023.

The Share Split is conditional on approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 March 2023 and is also conditional on the New Ordinary Shares being admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

The ticker for the New Ordinary Shares will remain the same as the ticker for the Existing Ordinary Shares ("RIII").

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL, as follows:

ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77

SEDOL: BN91MJ7

Enquiries:

finnCap Limited William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Link Group +44 (0) 371 664 0321 Maitland Administration Services Limited cosec@maitlandgroup.com

