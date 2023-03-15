SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe's Gandini Named a Colorado Top 100 CEO for Exceptional Leadership, Vision and Passion

Dave Gandini is also the Current Featured Executive in the Denver Business Journal

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that its Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini has been recognized as a 2023 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado's business landscape, representing such sectors as technology, manufacturing, healthcare, construction/real estate, finance, professional services, hospitality, entertainment, transportation and non-profit.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized as a Titan 100 CEO, and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Titans in the coming months," stated Dave Gandini. "This is really a tribute to our management team and staff - we have a truly exceptional organization, and I am proud to have the spotlight shined on what we have collectively accomplished."

Dave was also the subject of a recent Denver Business Journal Executive Profile. As excerpted from the article entitled "From hockey star to serial CEO: David Gandini's path to SOBRsafe",

"In hockey, there are a lot of tough moments when things aren't going so well, but you learn to drive through those moments. And that relates to business, too. I mean, look at what we did last year. We raised $20 million in an obliterated stock market. If I had given up and said, 'We can't do this,' where would we be?"

"We're extremely excited about the things that are happening in such a short period of time."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

