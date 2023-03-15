Dxcover Limited, a clinical-stage diagnostics company developing spectroscopic liquid biopsy technology for early detection of multiple cancers, today announced the upcoming presentation of new data on its liquid biopsy platform at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held in Orlando, Florida from April 14-19. The poster presentation will outline data from a preclinical study evaluating the Dxcover® Cancer Liquid Biopsy platform's capabilities to detect advanced adenomas and early cases of colorectal cancer.

"The future of cancer care will depend on reliable and comprehensive methods to detect malignancies earlier, enabling easier treatment and lower rates of recurrence for patients," said Matthew J. Baker, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Dxcover. "Dxcover's proprietary liquid biopsy technology combines novel infrared spectroscopy with artificial intelligence in order to rapidly detect cancers with ideal specificity and sensitivity, and I look forward to sharing the latest data on our platform's potential to detect cancers early."

Presentation details:

Title: Early colorectal cancer detection with a spectroscopic liquid biopsy

Abstract Number: 6506

Session Title: Early Detection and Molecular Markers of Prevention

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 19, 2023 9:00 AM 12:30 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Poster Section 28

About Dxcover Limited

Dxcover is a clinical stage liquid biopsy company developing tests for the early detection of multiple cancers, when treatment has a better chance to impact outcomes. The company has pioneered the early detection and identification of cancer by infrared spectroscopy of circulating pan-omic biomarkers. The company has generated compelling clinical data with high accuracy detection of Stage I and Stage II cancers. Dxcover is based in Scotland, United Kingdom and is expanding its network in Europe and the USA.

