ProofID cements its global prominence in identity-based cyber-security with international recognition

MANCHESTER, England, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity and access management (IAM) specialists, ProofID has been awarded Delivery Partner of the Year by Ping Identity for an impressive fifth year in a row. Ping is a $300 million-revenue, Denver-based global provider of intelligent identity solutions for enterprises and recognises its most prominent partners annually. ProofID holds 'elite status' in Ping's Delivery Approved Program and is recognised as 'Titanium' in its roster of some 250 partners.





ProofID, headquartered in UK, with a US office in Colorado Springs, has met strict criteria to deliver extraordinary skills in combining Ping's solution with its own IP and managed services to solve some of the most complex identity challenges for customer organisations including Tesco Bank and WWF. To receive the award for the fifth year running celebrates the success of everyone in Salford and Colorado.

Jason Wolf, Chief Revenue Officer of Ping Identity said, "Ping is thrilled to award ProofID its Delivery Partner of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year.

"The company has long been an outstanding partner that has invested a lot of time and effort into fostering a significant relationship between our two companies.

"The level of innovation the team has delivered in the past year through the?PingOne?DaVinci platform, and their analytics dashboards represents their continued impact on the success of our customers."

ProofID has worked hard to build engaging customer experiences with the identity orchestration tool and their own analytics dashboard . Analytics provide customers with a way to track the issues that users are experience when accessing systems in their digital journey - including trouble authenticating, or high dropout rates during registrations. The information can be used to fine tune user journeys and optimise them for better business outcomes.

Tom Eggleston, CEO at ProofID commented, "We are extremely proud of this achievement and thankful for the continued trust that Ping Identity places in us every year. We look forward to continuing our partnership with their team while also developing new ways to protect customer data and create secure digital experiences."

A focus on delivering ground-breaking solutions combined with a comprehensive knowledge of identity security has enabled ProofID to consistently deliver successful projects that exceed expectations. As part of its commitment to excellence, ProofID secured a £15m investment in 2022 from Maven Capital partners to accelerate growth. This investment has enabled ProofID to remain at the forefront of identity security solutions and provide unmatched managed services for customers worldwide.

