PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Receives Bullish Follow-Up Research Report from Capital Y Management

- Hedge Fund Places Target Price at C$0.89 Per Share -

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that Capital Y Management, a New York-based hedge fund, has issued an independent research report stating that PlantX is "forging a clear path to large scale relevance in a rapidly growing set of markets" and is "unjustifiably cheap". Capital Y Management forecasts a price target of C$0.89 per share by July 30, 2023, which would represent an enterprise value of approximately C$15 million.

"We have spent the last couple of years fine tuning a collection of assets to serve the needs of the growing plant-based community," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "It is gratifying that this independent report has recognized how the combination of our integrated model of online marketplaces, physical brick-and-mortar locations, and in-house fulfillment creates incremental revenue potential and leverages our established cost base to enhance margins. While we are not commenting on the specific projections in the report, we are working tirelessly to build upon our market leadership as we work toward our goal of profitability in 2023."

The research report has been profiled in an article by the financial technology website Techbullion, which includes a link to the full published report. Click here for the article.

Any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of PlantX and its management made by Capital Y Management are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of PlantX or its management. PlantX does not by this announcement or otherwise, imply that the Company endorses, analyzes or approves of such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram?| YouTube | TikTok

For additional information, please contact:

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743825/PlantX-Receives-Bullish-Follow-Up-Research-Report-from-Capital-Y-Management