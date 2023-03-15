Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) ("IZ"), an international supplier of sustainable zeolite-infused products for use in agriculture, is excited to announce that its production plant in Jordan, Ontario has reached the milestone of operational readiness and will begin producing IZ's proprietary zeolite nutrient delivery products in late March. IZ's licensed proprietary technology changes the way crops grow and helps farmers reduce their ecological footprints through lowered green-house gas emissions and a reduction in the need for traditional fertilizers.

The production plant has the capability of producing nutrient infused zeolite through its licensed proprietary NEREA® technology. Future expansion of the plant will have the capability of producing up to 25,000 kilograms of agricultural nutrient grow system products daily. The production plant is located within the rich agricultural region of Niagara, Ontario and is located within 15 minutes of IZ's research and development partners at Niagara College Horticultural & Environmental Research Innovation Centre (HEISC) providing for seamless integration with ongoing research and development.

"This is a major milestone for International Zeolite," said Mark Pearlman, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Growers have been asking to trial our products in both soilless and soil environments. With the production plant in operation, we are positioned to supply commercial trials, moving us from a pre-commercialized environment to revenue generation. With rising fertilizer costs and a demand to reduce greenhouse gases, IZ's line of infused zeolites is positioned to transform agricultural practices and offer a solution for food security issues facing growers and their need to address climate change."

IZ's primary focus is on the NEREA® line of products. Each unique iteration uses NEREA® as a basis to improve agriculture through increased crop size, yield and reductions in problematic waste from traditional fertilizer methods. NEREA® SUBSTRATE is developed for the germination of seeds. It contains all the micro and macro nutrients needed for plant germination. NEREA® Fertilizer contains all the nutrients required for the plants after seeds have germinated plus contains higher levels of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium than the Substrate. NEREA® Plus is a micronized zeolite containing a full suite of micro and macro nutrients required by growing plants, which is applied by suspension in water.

Independent trial results of NEREA® in lettuce and basil have shown that crop time is reduced by up to 2 weeks and fertilizer use reduced by up to 80%. Derek Schulze, Head of Production of International Zeolite, reports that, "over 30 years of research exists supporting the use of zeolites in agriculture, and with more recent advancements we aim to bring what has been demonstrated in literature and field work to the growers in Canada."

