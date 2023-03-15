New Advancis Open Platform enables third-party custom integrations and helps meet unique operational requirements at scale

Advancis today announced the strategic launch of its new vendor-neutral Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software, WinGuard X5 and launch of a completely new product, Advanced Identity Manager called AIM. Advancis Management Board states that the new product releases are strategically aligned with their growth strategy and comes on the heels of strong economic performance for Advancis over the past several years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005083/en/

WinGuard is used wherever maximum security is indispensable. The major release X5 is based on the Advancis Open Platform (AOP) and offers many new functions. (© Advancis)

During 2022, over 160 new Advancis projects were implemented across 28 countries and commissioned together in partnership with local Advancis certified integrators. In addition, over 30 new 3rd party integrations were added to the Advancis interface library which now totals over 500 integrations across multiple security, safety, building management and communication systems. Targeted growth investments during the same period in strategic markets have also led to further progress in international expansion for Advancis. "Our global growth strategy is increasingly paying off, and we are excited to see our favorable market position taking shape, rather quickly. The official entry into the U.S. market in late 2022 marked an important milestone for Advancis in truly being a global company. Our success has been made possible because of our dedicated staff, our loyal customers and partners, and our high-quality software products that our teams push out, year after year," said Jan Meiswinkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Advancis.

Andre Meiswinkel, COO at Advancis added, "To support our growth and expansion, Advancis is also launching two new business units, Global Business Development and Global Account Management, to focus on supporting international partners and end-customers, along with providing single point of contact for key accounts across all markets. We are making significant new investments in product development and professional services this year to strengthen our processes allowing for an even closer collaboration with our partners to meet growing market demand for our products."

"WinGuard X5 includes a totally new and modern core and contains many new features," announced Lars Waldow, CPO at Advancis. "This release is completely based on our new Advancis Open Platform (AOP) and enables third party development of new application interfaces and custom UI/UX functions." Hartmut Nöll, CTO and Founder of Advancis added, "The AOP is a game-changer and a huge market disruptor in that it gives Advancis partners and customers full flexibility to scale their deployments at their own choosing by leveraging all Advancis software program components and extend software functionalities, interfaces, and even individual UI components based on modern APIs, which in principle can be used with any programming language."

Advancis will also start offering a completely new software product, called AIM, which is a platform for consolidating existing access control and IT systems through centralized identity management. "The main function of AIM is to ensure that the logical and physical access rights associated with an employee's role are always synchronized. With AIM, we now offer a great addition to our portfolio while keeping our philosophy of vendor-neutral integration. We are very excited about the response on the market and look forward to interesting projects," said Lars Waldow.

About Advancis: Advancis Software Services GmbH is an ISO 9001 certified, global software company that provides open integration software platform and open API-driven applications built around each organizations unique policies and procedures, to help solve real-world problems at scale. Founded in 1994, Advancis today is a global leader with over 2100 installations in over 70 countries, including some of the top Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies, with products deployed in over 20 languages, world-wide. The company delivers fully redundant, built-in hot-standby multi-tenant solutions, using both SaaS and on-prem environments, including integrated security, building automation, IT and communication systems. Advancis is headquartered in Germany with offices and partners around the world. To learn more about the award-winning Advancis solutions, visit advancis.net and follow us on social media.

Follow us on social media:

Hashtags:

advancis winguard aim aop openintegrationplatform software physicalsecurity psim enterprisesecurity

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005083/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Advancis Software Services GmbH

Uli Schunk

Phone: +49 6103 80735 271

uli.schunk@advancis.de