Performance Drink Group Inc.: Performance Drink Group to Launch New Online Storefront for its Pro Boost Energy Supplement Drink

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Performance Drink Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PDPG), ("PDPG" or the "Company"), is excited to announce that the Company will launch a new online storefront for the Company's 2 FL OZ (60 ml) zero-calorie, zero-sugar energy supplement drink, Pro Boost Energy.

"I'm very excited to see what Pro Boost can do and I plan on having the storefront go live in the very near future. I'm also in the process of evaluating my initial order to be sold on the site", said Jeffrey M. Canouse, CEO of Performance Drink Group. Mr. Canouse went on to say, "The Company is still open to acquisitions, preferably with existing revenue and positive cashflow in any sector, so long as it adds value to the Company and shareholders".

Pro Boost will be available to order through www.proboostenergy.com once the online site is launched. Management is focused on an initial launch of Pro Boost and believes the product can easily ramp up based on demand.

In addition to energizers like Taurine, Malic Acid, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, Glucuronolactone, Caffeine, and L-Phenylalanine, Pro Boost features a robust burst of B Vitamins, including 100% of the recommended daily value for Niacin, 2,000% of the recommended daily value for Vitamin B6, and 8,333% of the recommended daily value for Vitamin B12.

Pro Boost contains no calories, no sugar, no GMO, no gluten, no artificial colors, and no preservatives.

About Performance Drink Group

Performance Drink Group is an emerging force in the development, production, and distribution of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drink solutions. The company is currently targeting growth in shareholder value through both organic and strategic channels.

For more information, please visit us at Performancedrinkgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Performance Drink's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Performance Drink, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Performance Drink's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Performance Drink cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Performance Drink undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Performance Drink.

Investor Relations

770-235-6053

(21) Home / Twitter

invest@performancedrinkgroup.com

www.performancedrinkgroup.com

SOURCE: Performance Drink Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743779/Performance-Drink-Group-to-Launch-New-Online-Storefront-for-its-Pro-Boost-Energy-Supplement-Drink