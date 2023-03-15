Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2023 | 15:02
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Achkar Law Hosts Q&A on Layoffs for Employees and Employers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Achkar Law, a leading employment law firm, is hosting a Q&A session covering layoffs for employees and employers. The event will provide valuable insights and tips on how to navigate the difficult process of laying off employees in a respectful and legal manner, while also ensuring that employees are aware of their rights and entitlements.

Christopher Achkar

Christopher Achkar
Christopher Achkar



For Employers, the Q&A session will cover the following topics:

  • How to lay off: Understanding the correct procedures in Ontario for laying off employees, including the necessary documentation and communication.
  • What not to do: Tips on avoiding common mistakes and pitfalls that can lead to legal disputes or damage to a company's reputation.
  • When legal assistance is necessary: Identifying situations where it is important to seek legal advice or representation, such as if there are concerns around discrimination or retaliation.

For Employees, the Q&A session will cover the following topics:

  • What to do when: Advice on the immediate steps to take when employees are notified of a layoff, including how to negotiate severance packages.
  • How to know employee entitlements: Understanding employee rights under employment law in Ontario, including severance pay, benefits, and notice periods.
  • When employees should contact a lawyer: Identifying situations where it is important to seek legal advice or representation, such as if there are concerns around wrongful dismissal or discrimination.

The Q&A session will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 12pm to 1pm and will feature Christopher Achkar, the founder of Achkar Law, who will answer questions from attendees and provide valuable insights and advice on navigating the complex legal landscape of layoffs.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/how-to-handle-layoffs-for-both-employers-and-employees-tickets-580752074087

About Achkar Law:

Achkar Law is a leading employment law firm that specializes in representing employees and employers in a variety of legal matters, including wrongful dismissal, discrimination, and workplace harassment. With over six years of experience, Achkar Law has established a reputation for providing quality legal advice and representation to clients across various industries and sectors.

Achkar Law
Phone: (800) 771-7882
Email: info@achkarlaw.com
Website: https://achkarlaw.com/

Contact Information:

Christopher Achkar
Principal Lawyer
christopher@achkarlaw.com
1-800-771-7882

SOURCE: Achkar Law

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743733/Achkar-Law-Hosts-QA-on-Layoffs-for-Employees-and-Employers

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
