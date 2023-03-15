Full Alliance Group, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. Announces the Addition of Two Key Hires to its Executive Team.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI)

Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. ("Bio Lab"), a leading provider of innovative and high-quality health and wellness products, announces Brett Phillips to serve as President of Manufacturing and Steve Kushner as its Master Formulator.

Bio Lab has appointed Brett Phillips as its President to oversee all manufacturing operations. Brett specializes in all forms of supplement and topical manufacturing including OTC, tablets, capsules, powders, as well as creams and liquids.

In the past Brett procured major retail accounts including Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, several thousand pharmacies and small chains across the United States. Brett specialized in placing full page ads in local newspapers across the country to drive foot traffic to the local stores; creating the first of its type advertisements dubbed "Edutainment". Brett has helped numerous celebrities launch their own brand and also used celebrities to promote his own brands. Brett successfully launched, built, and took public which eventually led to a successful exit.

Bio Lab has also hired Steve Kushner as its Master Formulator. Steve is a compounding formulator with over 35 years of experience in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry.??Mr. Kushner has formulated products utilizing a number of specific modalities including nutrients, botanicals, amino acids, and functional foods.??Steve consults with doctors in both the human and veterinary fields and has had several products utilized in the topical and ingestible medical arena.

Products developed by Mr. Kushner have been distributed in several channels, including retail stores such as GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger's, and Rite Aid.??Certain other products developed by Mr. Kushner have been available only to select individuals on a limited, custom-order basis.??Mr. Kushner's products have attracted a devoted international following among top professional athletes including several NBA and NFL athletes.?

One of Steve's major focal points will be the development of proprietary formulations that support overall health and wellness in the following categories: SLEEP, IMMUNITY, WEIGHT LOSS, and FOCUS. These formulas will be specifically formulated to support FAGI's EBO2 protocol and FAGI's direct to consumer initiative.??

Mr. Kushner has invented several formulations and is the co-author of published articles featuring these formulations in several peer reviewed journals. These include the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, The Journal of FASEB (Federation of American Societies of Experimental Biology), the Springer Nature Journal and the Journal of Addiction Research & Therapy.

Bill Heneghan, Full Alliance Group, Inc's COO commented "Brett and Steve are incredible additions to Bio Lab's leadership team, their background and expertise will allow development of high-quality products that will support the rollout of FAGI's new EBO2 Protocol clinics; Bio Lab couldn't be more pleased that they have joined our organization."

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Contact: William Heneghan COO, Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI)

Email: ir@fullalliance-group.com

Phone: (800 895-4415

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743879/Full-Alliance-Group-Incs-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-Bio-Lab-Naturals-Inc-Announces-the-Addition-of-Two-Key-Hires-to-its-Executive-Team-OTCPKFAGI