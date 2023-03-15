Alléo Energy today announced a significant milestone in the production of renewable fuels. Alléo's first commercial facility has produced renewable diesel made entirely from wood waste. This fuel has been independently tested by Intertek Testing Laboratories and is certified as D975 compliant. This diesel was produced from a waste feedstock that can be upgraded into other products such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The diesel produced is considered carbon-negative from a full life cycle perspective. The fuel produced is high in energy density which is a key differentiator from other attempts at cellulose-to-fuels conversion technologies.

"The game-changing quality of our product is very significant," Simeon Chow, Alléo Chief Executive Officer, reflects. "What we have accomplished at Alléo is one of the most sought-after goals in the energy sector: to produce a truly sustainable fuel from wood waste. Further, I want to emphasize that this fuel can be used in existing diesel engines, without blending, and without modification of the engine."

"We are at an important inflection point now," statesTim Adkins, Alléo Chief Financial Officer. "We are excited to announce that not only is this a game changer from a sustainability perspective but it is a profitable business model as well. We are able to produce a truly sustainable fuel product at or below the cost for a comparable fossil fuel."

About Alléo Energy

Alléo Energy is a renewable energy and renewable commodities company with a mission to revolutionize the renewable liquid fuel industry by converting wood-waste into 100% renewable high value commodities. This state-of-the-art process turns locally sourced excess cellulosic waste (e.g. wood chips, etc.) into energy resources and high value commodities that can be refined into multiple energy products as well as natural (and carbon negative) soil, and crop, yield ameliorants.

To take a virtual tour of the Bay Minette facility, please click the link here. Please note: This video was made in May 2021 for the EPA. Please contact Alléo for content updates.

