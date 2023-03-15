The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world's first to market, longest standing, largest and now last standing independent community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the exclusive agenda for its IoT Day Slam 2023 virtual conference commencing March 16 17, 2023, online, and available to anyone to attend free at no cost.

The event marks the IoT Community's twenty-second international IoT Slam branded conference which provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from innovative expert practitioners, about the "best of the best" use cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the enterprise and industrial IoT landscape.

This IoT Day Slam conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations that are corporate members of the IoT Community including HPE, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, Oracle, Valuer, Intertrust, Inmarsat, Spirent, Softserve, Zebra Technologies, CBT, Cisco, Syandia, Phoenix Contact, Link Labs, Intellias, Red Hat, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem.

They will be discussing and demonstrating business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in the corporate, enterprise, and industrial ecosystems at this marquee IoT conference in celebration of the new World IoT Day.

The full list of speakers and profiles can be viewed here: https://iotslam.com/iot-day-slam-2023-agenda/

IoT Day Slam 2023, features an exclusive program, luminary thought leaders and academics from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector/government IoT, exploring opportunities in 5G, Edge, AI, enabling smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are proud to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Day Slam 2023 event. We moved IoT Day to March allowing for a better flow of events throughout this year and beyond reflecting a quarterly cadence. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage with the IoT Community, to join us at this fascinating and free event to interact in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."

"We look forward to delivering our twenty-second in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences", said Dr Tom Bradicich, HP Fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As leading IoT practitioners and a thought leadership community, we're engaging more global business leaders to help address their diverse challenges and advance the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and insights from industry leaders that will inspire ways to improve business and societal outcomes."

About IoT Day Slam 2023

IoT Day Slam 2023 is the Internet of Things Community's twenty-second international IoT Slam conference, occurring March 16 17, 2023 broadcast online in real-time. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com. IoT Day Slam 2023 delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam®.

About IoT Community® (Internet of Things Community®)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 45,000+ members. The function is to focus on the adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net

