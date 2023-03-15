Lotus Ventures, Inc.: Pistol and Paris Uses Lotus Tranquil Elephantizer Flower in Historic Export Shipment to Jamaica

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J)(OTC PINK:LTTSF) ("Lotus" or the "Company") a North Okanagan based licensed cannabis producer and the owner of Lotus Cannabis Co. is pleased to share that its Lotus grown Tranquil Elephantizer flower was used for an export sale sent to Jamaica by Pistol and Paris. As covered by Stratcann, "Pistol and Paris, a BC cannabis brand with products for sale across Canada say they completed a historic first shipment of 20 kilograms of BC-grown cannabis to Jamaica on February 13. The indoor cultivar, Tranquil Elephantizer, is one not currently available in Jamaica."

Pistol and Paris is also selling the delicious Black Blossom and Lemon Tini cultivated by Lotus which is sold at retail stores in British Columbia and Alberta.

To learn more about Pistol and Paris bringing legacy BC Bud to the legal market in Canada, watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zc8tkS6K9fo&t=2s&ab_channel=PistolandParis

https://pistolandparis.com/

About Pistol and Paris

With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis space, Pistol and Paris are experts on BC Bud. Our network of growers span both legacy and now the legal markets.

Now that cannabis is legal throughout Canada, we want to encourage consumers to start buying legally because we feel the cannabis in the legal market is better and safer for consumption and gives you a ton of different choices of THC, Terps, Regions and cannabis cultivators!

At Pistol and Paris, we know that with regulations comes safer and cleaner cannabis compared to the legacy market. We welcome Health Canada's strict regulations and feel great that cannabis smokers are protected by regulations around growing practices. By buying legally consumers are making sure the products they consume is clean, without pesticides or other foreign matter.

The Pistol and Paris brand is all about high-end gassy gooey cannabis from specialized small gardens versus commercial size grows. With legacy roots, we hunt for the right product from growers that have experience with the plant. Our team personally inspects every lot, traveling throughout B.C. to find top craft quality to put into our Pistol and Paris brand, our consumers can rest assured the quality will be what they remember and expect.

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is an experienced licensed cannabis producer in the North Okanagan, B.C. and has quietly been a grower for some of Canada's top premium cannabis brands. Lotus owns its own premium-craft consumer brand Lotus Cannabis Co. and sells its Keylime Kush flower and pre-rolls in British Columbia. Lotus has had its cannabis flower sold by wholesale partners in all provinces to date and currently has its flower being sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. The Lotus team has launched popular and exclusive cultivars like the Keylime Kush, Black Blossom, Tranquil Elephantizer, and Kalifornia.

To invest in the Company, Lotus Ventures Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:J), on the OTC Markets (OTC:LTTSF) and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:LV9).

