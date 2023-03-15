Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - FAMIGO, a digital content marketplace for artists and content creators, continues its global growth surpassing 1.7 million users and entering their hyper growth stage in USA, LATAM and Europe. The company, spearheaded by serial entrepreneur Maria D. Luna, celebrates this milestone and the closing of a successful seed round.





FAMIGO's purpose is to provide creators with a suite of business tools to rightfully monetize their content. Users can offer single-store items or subscription-based access to unreleased music, videos, documentaries, podcasts, meet-and-greets, merchandise and more.

"Our mission is to help everyone 'monetize doing what they love' while creating deeper connections with their fan base by offering curated and exclusive content," says FAMIGO's CEO, Maria D. Luna.

About FAMIGO: A platform that allows users to sell their exclusive digital content and VIP experiences for their most loyal fans. It provides a business model for users to do what they love full time. FAMIGO provides users with all tools to monetize since day one and shares better practices via Concierge Services. FAMIGO lacks algorithms and changing rules that hide content and provides all business tools whether users have one fan or a million.

Investor Relations:

support@famigo.com

Press Contact:

Ruby Lopera

ruby@loperainternational.com

