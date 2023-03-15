PRESS RELEASE

March 2023, 15th

Aéroports de Paris SA

February 2023 traffic figures

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.

Group traffic 1 : up +47.6%, at 22.0 million passengers, standing at 96.7% of 2019 traffic;

up +47.6%, at 22.0 million passengers, standing at 96.7% of 2019 traffic; Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +47.6%, at 6.7 million passengers, standing at 92.0% of 2019 traffic;

GROUP TRAFFIC

PASSENGERS



February 2023 January - February 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 4,480,704 +52.8% 88.2% 9,198,048 +62.6% 88.1% Paris-Orly 2,228,603 +38.2% 100.7% 4,428,415 +51.0% 96.5% Paris Aéroport 6,709,307 +47.6% 92.0% 13,626,463 +58.7% 90.6% TAV Airports 4,291,537 +39.2% 94.7% 9,086,522 +49.9% 95.6% GMR Airports2 8,374,703 +56.0% 105.2% 16,951,150 +70.3% 101.3% Other Airports3 2,649,569 +37.9% 89.0% 5,462,253 +36.7% 87.8% GROUPE ADP2 22,025,116 +47.6% 96.7% 45,126,388 +57.7% 95.0%

PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "UE excluding Schengen & United Kingdom" traffic, and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

February 2023 January - February 2023 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Mainland France 13.3% +14.4% 79.3% 13.2% +20.0% 77.2% French Overseas Territories 5.6% +19.1% 98.8% 6.0% +16.3% 100.8% Schengen Area 34.1% +46.2% 95.8% 33.3% +60.1% 94.6% EU ex. Schengen & United-Kingdom4 6.7% +82.4% 96.7% 6.5% +134.9% 95.2% Other Europe 2.1% +13.0% 64.1% 2.1% +16.7% 64.7% Europe 42.9% +48.7% 93.7% 41.9% +65.1% 92.5% Africa 14.4% +62.6% 110.3% 14.3% +81.1% 106.5% North America 9.3% +72.1% 102.2% 10.0% +72.8% 102.0% Latin America 3.5% +15.7% 82.1% 3.6% +22.7% 81.6% Middle East 6.2% +53.9% 101.1% 6.2% +71.2% 99.3% Asia-Pacific 4.7% +300.1% 60.5% 4.8% +283.9% 59.6% Other International 38.2% +69.4% 94.5% 38.9% +81.1% 92.7% PARIS AEROPORT 100.0% +47.6% 92.0% 100.0% +58.7% 90.6%





February 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Jan - Feb 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Connecting rate 20.8% -1.1 pt -3.0 pts 22.6% -2.5 pts -2.6 pts Seat load factor 83.5% 10.1 pts -0.8 pt 82.5% 14.0 pts -0.3 pt

MAIN AIRPORTS - PASSENGERS TRAFFIC





February 2023 January - February 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 4,480,704 +52.8% 88.2% 9,198,048 +62.6% 88.1% Paris-Orly 2,228,603 +38.2% 100.7% 4,428,415 +51.0% 96.5% Total Paris Aéroport 6,709,307 +47.6% 92.0% 13,626,463 +58.7% 90.6% Antalya 813,782 +36.0% 102.7% 1,743,815 +38.3% 103.6% Almaty 547,261 +25.8% 147.8% 1,222,346 +63.7% 157.6% Ankara 736,666 +28.0% 66.1% 1,621,383 +38.7% 69.7% Izmir 588,239 +10.4% 68.2% 1,272,535 +16.7% 69.3% Bodrum 74,476 +4.8% 84.0% 166,602 +19.2% 90.1% Gazipasa 30,533 +5.9% 97.1% 72,291 +29.3% 111.1% Medina 842,495 +118.5% 133.4% 1,634,575 +147.2% 125.7% Tunisia 61,025 +68.0% 94.8% 113,682 +66.7% 86.4% Georgia 243,804 +37.3% 96.6% 498,950 +35.9% 96.0% North Macedonia 144,787 +55.6% 100.0% 310,127 +44.1% 101.6% Zagreb 208,469 +40.1% 115.1% 430,216 +48.9% 115.5% Total TAV Airports 4,291,537 +39.2% 94.7% 9,086,522 +49.9% 95.6% New Delhi 5,761,787 +52.1% 107.2% 11,607,976 +70.1% 102.5% Hyderabad 1,825,325 +60.3% 103.9% 3,739,296 +72.4% 102.3% Medan 558,160 +89.9% 91.2% 1,220,025 +66.5% 88.5% Goa 229,431 - - 383,853 - - Total GMR Airports5 8,374,703 +56.0% 105.2% 16,951,150 +70.3% 101.3% Santiago de Chile 1,951,049 +27.6% 84.3% 4,013,583 +26.1% 83.3% Amman 647,563 +73.7% 109.1% 1,324,191 +72.2% 106.1% Other airports6 50,957 +163.5% 75.9% 124,479 +174.0% 81.4% GROUPE ADP5 22,025,116 +47.6% 96.7% 45,126,388 +57.7% 95.0%

MAIN AIRPORTS - AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS





February 2023 January - February 2023 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 30,772 +30.8% 88.5% 63,925 +32.2% 88.3% Paris-Orly 14,369 +22.4% 93.8% 28,988 +27.7% 89.4% Total Paris Aéroport 45,141 +28.0% 90.1% 92,913 +30.8% 88.6% Antalya 5,580 +30.4% 105.6% 12,003 +30.5% 105.0% Almaty 5,026 +34.0% 116.2% 10,819 +49.6% 119.1% Ankara 5,011 +16.8% 67.0% 11,110 +24.6% 71.2% Izmir 3,656 +8.6% 66.5% 7,984 +10.2% 68.4% Bodrum 491 -3.2% 81.0% 1,129 +8.3% 88.8% Gazipasa 229 +8.0% 93.1% 530 +26.2% 105.6% Medina 5,172 +61.8% 115.9% 10,157 +73.5% 109.3% Tunisia 436 +19.5% 78.7% 841 +19.8% 72.2% Georgia 2,272 +17.7% 83.5% 4,846 +15.0% 83.5% North Macedonia 1,222 +47.9% 101.7% 2,617 +37.7% 102.1% Zagreb 2,907 +10.2% 102.9% 6,162 +13.8% 105.0% Total TAV Airports 32,002 +26.2% 90.9% 68,198 +30.8% 91.8% New Delhi 33,567 +35.4% 99.5% 69,666 +38.5% 97.6% Hyderabad 13,131 +51.7% 91.4% 26,981 +45.7% 89.3% Medan 4,437 +56.8% 94.6% 9,849 +47.9% 95.5% Goa 1,646 - - 2,754 - - Total GMR Airports5 52,781 +40.9% 96.9% 109,250 +41.1% 95.1% Santiago de Chile 11,844 +12.4% 82.9% 24,547 +12.4% 82.5% Amman 5,403 +35.8% 97.9% 11,423 +32.7% 98.6% Other airports6 773 +181.1% 65.6% 1,712 +161.0% 65.2% GROUPE ADP5 147,944 +31.0% 92.0% 308,043 +32.9% 91.1%

FINANCIAL CALENDAR (subject to change)

Next traffic publication : Monday 17 April 2023 - March 2023 traffic figures

publication Monday 17 April 2023 - March 2023 traffic figures 2023 fi rst quarter r evenue : Wednesday 26 April 2023, after markets closing

: Wednesday 26 April 2023, after markets closing Annual General Meeting of shareholders: Tuesday 16 May 2023

of shareholders: Tuesday 16 May 2023 Ex- d i vidend 7 : Monday 5 June 2023

: Monday 5 June 2023 D ividend 7 : payement: Wednesday 7 June 2023

payement: Wednesday 7 June 2023 2023 Half-Year results : Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing

: Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing 2023 nine months revenue: Wednesday 25 October 2023, after markets closing

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 et Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupe-adp.com

1 Group traffic includes airports operated by Groupe ADP in full ownership (including partial ownership) or under concession, receiving regular commercial passenger traffic, excluding airports under management contract. Historical data for the 2019-2022 period is available on the company's website.

2 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

3 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

4 Traffic with Croatia remains included in the EU ex. Schengen until March 26th, 2023. It will be accounted within the Schengen Area as of March 27th, 2023 onwards.

5 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

6 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

7 Subject to the approval of the General Meeting of the Shareholders of May 16th, 2023, approving 2022 accounts.