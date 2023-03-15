Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited: Reliance Animation Establishes Footprint in International Geography with its Show Sammy & Raj for Nickelodeon US

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Since 2018, Reliance Animation has successfully delivered over 18,000 minutes of animation content across 1,500+ episodes for shows such as 'Sammy & Raj', 'Little Singham', 'Golmaal Jr.', 'Smashing Simmba', 'Bhaiyyaji Balwan', among others.

Reliance Animation is the production partner for 'Sammy & Raj', one of Nickelodeon International & Nickelodeon India's first ever children's series with cross-border cultural mix. The 20-episode comedy follows the misadventures of a pair of cousins who have access to a time-altering program and can pause, rewind, fast-forward, and slow-motion their way through a variety of situations. The animated series was released first in the United Kingdom, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and will be eventually released in India. Reliance produced the show using the Harmony software platform, which is well known in the international markets.

Reliance Animation is the first production house to get Bollywood IPs into to animation, by partnering with Rohit Shetty, director of the blockbuster Super Cop franchise 'Singham' & comedy franchise 'Golmaal'.

'Little Singham', inspired by the blockbuster film 'Singham', launched on 24th April 2018, and within a short span of time, started ruling the hearts of kids across India and bagged the Best Bollywood Inspired IP at the ANN Awards 2022 (AnimatioN Network Awards). With over 580 episodes and 20 telefilms in both 2D & 3D, the show aired on Discovery Kids, which jumped to the no. 2 spot in BARC ratings (Broadcast Audience Research Council) within the first week of 'Little Singham's release. The show recently moved to Pogo and is also streaming on Netflix in Hindi, English and Tamil.

'Golmaal Jr.', the second IP by Reliance Animation in collaboration with Rohit Shetty, was launched on 13th May 2019 and airs on Nickelodeon in Hindi & English with over 320 episodes. In a couple of weeks after its launch 'Golmaal Jr.' was rated no. 1 show in BARC ahead of 'Motu Patlu' which had been ruling the top spot for last couple of years.

'Smashing Simmba', based on the second character of the Rohit Shetty Super Cop franchise, released on 14th Nov 2020 and has clocked over 180 episodes. The animated show first aired on Pogo in Nov 2020 and recently started streaming on Discovery Kids from January 2023. In the week of its release on Pogo, 'Smashing Simmba' was rated the no. 1 show on the channel and the no. 3 show across Pogo's kids' category in urban India. This show was also awarded as the Best Remotely Produced Content at ANN Awards 2022.

'Bhaiyyaji Balwan' is one of Reliance Animation's successful home-grown IPs currently showing on the Disney Kids Network. The team successfully completed delivery of 104 episodes within a span of 12 months. This series offers wholesome entertainment with relatable characters in everyday stories and is ranked no. 5 amongst all series in the Kids Genre during the first 4 weeks post launch.

'Pandeyji Pehelwan' is another home-grown IP by Reliance Animation which is sold to a large regional broadcaster, ETV, as part of the launch of their Kids' channel ETV Bal Bharat in April 2021. The team has delivered over 50 episodes so far.

Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation commented "Our journey has been from 2D to 3D to Harmony to Anime and to Tech over last couple of years. We are now focusing on creating home-grown IPs after the success of our Bollywood IPs. Globally, we will also focus on Production Services and co-productions for both Linear and Digital platforms. The vision is to bring a world of fantasy and excitement for our consumers through unique storytelling 'blended' with cutting edge technology and creativity".

Vikram Veturi, Creative Head, Reliance Animation, commented, "With our lovable characters and entertaining stories filled with fun, our aim is to capture the hearts of young audiences all over the country. It has been an incredible experience producing and creating shows that are adored and cherished by our young viewers. We continue to strive to craft inspiring and thrilling content that will leave a lasting impact in the future."

Business Combination

On October 22, 2022, IMAC entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") with the Seller, and the Target Company. Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, a business combination between IMAC and the Target Company will be effected by the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Target Company from Seller in a series of transactions.

About Reliance Entertainment

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's largest content studios, having produced and distributed more than 400 films that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. As a vertically integrated media company focused on India, the fifth largest media and entertainment market globally according to FICCI & EY, Reliance has proprietary new media assets across animation and gaming, which monetize the Company's proprietary film IP library across new media platforms. Reliance invests in film production companies and intellectual property, maintaining a rich content portfolio across multiple Indian languages and relationships for digital distribution with Netflix, Amazon, Disney+Hotstar and other platforms. Reliance films have won 29 national awards since 2008, and the Company works with some of the most prominent directors and stars in India.

www.relianceentertainment.com

About International Media Acquisition Corp.

IMAC is special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, USA, on January 15, 2021. IMAC was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

IMAC is led by its founder, Shibasish Sarkar, a media and entertainment industry leader with more than 27 years of corporate experience handling multiple verticals across films, television, animation, gaming content and operations of digital and new media platforms.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.imac.org.in.

