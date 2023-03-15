Rapid7 Acquires Minerva Labs to Extend Leading Managed Detection and Response Service with Ransomware Prevention Technology

Minerva's robust technology and talented engineering team extend Rapid7's end-to-end managed threat detection and orchestration capabilities from the endpoint to the cloud

BOSTON, March 15, 2023., a leading provider of anti-evasion and ransomware prevention technology. Today, Rapid7's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services provide customers elevated detection and response capabilities across their cloud, on-premise and extended attack surfaces. With this acquisition, Rapid7 will further extend its leading managed threat detection capabilities with the ability to orchestrate advanced ransomware prevention. These new capabilities will seamlessly extend MDR across cloud resources, traditional infrastructure, and existing endpoint protection infrastructure, enabling customers to further consolidate their security investments.



With a growing attack landscape and the increasing pervasiveness of ransomware, organizations need to take a holistic and pragmatic approach to detection and response. In order to achieve best-in-class threat detection, security programs will benefit from leveraging seamless access to telemetry across their attack surface and technology consolidation that drives more effective threat response.

"Driving efficiency and maximizing security investments is critical in order for organizations to stay ahead of increasingly evasive and creative attacks," said Jeremiah Dewey, senior vice president, managed services delivery at Rapid7. "Today, our MDR customers benefit from our proprietary detection and response technology, a fully integrated, world-class team of 24x7 security engineers, and leading security data science to detect, assess and respond to emerging threats. With Minerva, we are further extending our MDR capabilities with more advanced anti-evasion and malware prevention and orchestration from the endpoint to the cloud, as well as providing seamless support of existing, leading endpoint protection infrastructure. We are thrilled to welcome Minerva to Rapid7 and continue providing our customers and partners with a world-class MDR service and the opportunity for further technology and security operations consolidation."

"Today is a monumental day for Minerva," said Eddy Bobritsky, co-founder and CEO of Minerva Labs. "We've worked tirelessly to create technology that combats ransomware and puts the power back in the hands of organizations. We are excited to join Rapid7 to continue this journey and integrate our technology into Rapid7's industry-leading managed detection and response capabilities."

Minerva Labs was co-founded in 2014 by Eddy Bobritsky and Erez Breiman to help organizations mitigate the risks associated with ransomware. Minerva's technology provides multi-layer prevention by neutralizing and preventing malicious activity before execution, while also enabling more agility to integrate with third-party endpoint protection solutions.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Rapid7 will pay approximately $38 million in cash and stock to acquire Minerva Labs, Ltd., subject to certain adjustments. The acquisition of Minerva is not expected to have a material financial impact to Rapid7's Annualized Recurring Revenue growth, revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income per share for calendar year 2023, as guided on February 8, 2023.

About Rapid7

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

