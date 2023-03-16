Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Saavedra Law Firm, PLC, has announced that Founding Attorney Freddy Saavedra has been elected to serve as Vice President of Los Abogados Bar Association. Los Abogados Hispanic Bar Association is a non-profit that promotes the empowerment of Latinos in the legal profession in the state of Arizona. The organization offers a wide range of opportunities for those in the legal profession in Arizona. It also hosts regular luncheon CLE programming on legal topics of current interest and social and family events that allow members to connect and network, including an annual Gala and Golf Tournament.

"I am honored to have been elected as Vice President for Los Abogados," stated Freddy Saavedra. "As Vice President, I will support the current President, Cindy Villanueva, while working hard to continue to promote diversity, education, and advocacy in Arizona's Hispanic legal communities."

Saavedra Law Firm, PLC is an award-winning boutique personal injury law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona. The firm assists accident victims throughout Arizona. Originally founded in 2014, Saavedra Law is dedicated to employing technology and legal experience to obtain better results for its clients. Saavedra Law's tagline, Legal.Better®, is a commitment to consistently improving the legal services they provide their clients.

