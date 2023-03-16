Holcim Group Services Ltd
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "HM Factory is a perfect complement to our existing operations, offering multiple technological and raw material synergies. I look forward to welcoming the employees of HM Factory, whose expertise will be invaluable in accelerating green growth, especially in highly efficient modular construction."
HM Factory is based near Warsaw in central Poland and employs 70 people. Its precast solutions use less materials without compromising durability or quality, while also reducing the amount of waste generated on the construction site. With Holcim, HM Factory aims to capitalize on innovative construction trends such as 3D printing technology to drive smart design.
This acquisition advances Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment.
