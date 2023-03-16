Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires HM Factory to enter precast market in Poland



16.03.2023



Modular construction provider with low-carbon footprint

Growth driven by industrial and residential construction trends

Holcim acquires HM Factory, a provider of precast concrete solutions with net sales of CHF 18 million. Its solutions cover a wide variety of needs, such as walls, staircases and balconies. HM Factory is ideally positioned to capitalize on growth in industrial and residential construction. The company supplies Polish construction projects as well as exporting to Scandinavian markets. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "HM Factory is a perfect complement to our existing operations, offering multiple technological and raw material synergies. I look forward to welcoming the employees of HM Factory, whose expertise will be invaluable in accelerating green growth, especially in highly efficient modular construction." HM Factory is based near Warsaw in central Poland and employs 70 people. Its precast solutions use less materials without compromising durability or quality, while also reducing the amount of waste generated on the construction site. With Holcim, HM Factory aims to capitalize on innovative construction trends such as 3D printing technology to drive smart design. This acquisition advances Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

