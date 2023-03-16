

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP) on Thursday said that based on unaudited results, the group sees adjusted earnings per share between 66 pence and 70 pence in 2023 which is around 20%-27% ahead of prior year's level of 55.1 pence.



Headline earnings per share is seen between 65 pence and 69 pence, which is 22%-29% ahead of prior period's level of 53.3 pence.



Adjusted operating profit before tax is seen between 782.8 million pounds and 833.6 million pounds as compared with 687.4 million pounds in 2022.



The U.K. business expects adjusted operating profit to be 5% higher than prior year's level of 302.8 million pounds. The Southern African business' adjusted operating profit is expected to be at least 10% ahead of prior year's level in Rands.



The results for the year ending 31 March 2023 are scheduled for release on Thursday,18 May 2023.



Shares of Investec Group closed Wednesday's trading at 439.50 pence, down 25.70 pence or 5.52 percent from the previous close.



