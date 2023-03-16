eTOLLs EU: Meet eTOLLs - Revolutionary App for Driving Safely and Planning Trips Across the EU

KYIV, Ukraine, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukrainian developers who earlier launched Shtrafy UA platform for safe driving and fine payments, created a new tolling app for those who travel across Europe. Unlike usual vignette marketplaces, this service provides users with the opportunity to enhance their driving skills while planning their entire route and receiving toll information.

eTOLLs EU stands out from similar apps in these key ways:

It provides vignettes for almost every country in Eastern Europe ( Czech Republic , Slovakia , Slovenia , Romania , Austria , Bulgaria and Hungary ), with more of them to come.

( , , , , , and ), with more of them to come. The app offers an interface in four languages: German, Czech, English, and Ukrainian, and more will be added soon.

It offers lower commission rates, recognizing the financial burden that many travelers face when it comes to car-related expenses.

Denys Dmytrov , the main ideator and co-founder of the app, aims to create an entirely new culture of buying vignettes. Similar to buying plane or train tickets, the process of planning trips and paying for road use will be quick and straightforward.

New features will be introduced on the edge of Q2-Q3 of 2023:

Interactive map. It will enable users to easily plan their routes and make informed decisions about their travel. They will see the estimated sum of tolls beforehand.

Getting vignettes for the entire route. Other apps require separate purchases.

Notifications about toll roads. The app will ensure users steer clear of any potential fines or penalties.

Cost-effective offers. eTOLLs EU will calculate the best value for money.

Grant Dayan , the co-founder of eTOLLs EU, believes that except for becoming the premier service for European travelers, the app will be fulfilling an important social mission. An advanced motivation system based on big data from our other product, which will be soon introduced, is aimed at improving road safety throughout the European Union.

The developers' team is set to cooperate with European governments to explore new ideas and digitize more services for drivers. With the world already embracing seamless communication between drivers and government, society, and road services, there is much to be gained from this partnership.



To learn more about how it works and why it's convenient, get the app and try it out.

