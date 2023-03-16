DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding* 16-March-2023 / 09:21 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company was notified on 15 March 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 15 March 2023 by Jasmine Whitbread (a PDMR) as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Jasmine Whitbread 2,132 GBP9.310376

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Ellie Freeman

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7551 817518

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Jasmine Whitbread 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP9.310376 2,132 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP9.310376 2,132 GBP19,849.72 e) Date of the transaction 15 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 230258 EQS News ID: 1584017 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)