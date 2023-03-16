Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
16.03.23
11:30 Uhr
10,600 Euro
+0,100
+0,95 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
16.03.2023 | 10:52
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding* 16-March-2023 / 09:21 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company was notified on 15 March 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 15 March 2023 by Jasmine Whitbread (a PDMR) as set out below. 

Name       Number of Shares Purchased Price 
Jasmine Whitbread 2,132            GBP9.310376

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Ellie Freeman

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7551 817518

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Jasmine Whitbread 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name                       Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial            Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code                ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Purchase of shares 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)              Price(s)       Volume(s) 
                                 GBP9.310376      2,132 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                 Aggregate  Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume                 Price    Volume  Total 
 
       -Price                       GBP9.310376  2,132   GBP19,849.72 
e)      Date of the transaction              15 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction              XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  230258 
EQS News ID:  1584017 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)

