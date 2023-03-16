Join Points of Light's Upcoming Webinar on Partnering With Employee Champions To Drive and Scale Social Impact Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Points of Light

Points of Light, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and increasing civic engagement, is offering an upcoming webinar, Advancing Social Impact Today: How Employee Champions Drive and Scale Social Impact Success , on March 23, 2023, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. ET.

Corporate social responsibility leaders have been faced with numerous changes in engaging their hybrid or remote workforce since 2020. Despite these changes, it remains crucial to drive and scale employee engagement programs across an organization. The webinar will provide valuable insights and strategies from industry experts to help strengthen employee engagement programs.

Points of Light's panel of engagement experts will answer social impact questions and provide valuable information that will benefit anyone who wants to learn more about employee engagement programs. The panel includes Diane Hauser, senior program manager at Citi; Melissa Abbett, senior program manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; and Rachel Kimball, community outreach program manager at Southwest Airlines.

The webinar will cover essential topics, such as why people-centric models matter in today's hybrid and remote working environments, how to keep participating employees engaged and empowered, and pitfalls to avoid and lessons learned.

Attendees will also have the chance to download a new white paper answering pressing questions about people-powered support mechanisms and how to implement these models to reach social impact and business goals. The white paper includes eight best practices that can be implemented immediately, such as establishing expectations and role clarity, supporting employee champions, and fostering a sense of community.

Registration is now open for the webinar and white paper download. Interested social impact professionals can visit the Points of Light website to register and obtain more information about the upcoming event.

About Points of Light:

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million people in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

