Cloud video surveillance leader introduces high performance Eagle Eye Bridges 901 and 701 for customers with high camera counts in a single location

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today launched two new Bridges, models 901 and 701, that can connect up to 300 cameras to the cloud. These Bridges are suitable for customers with sophisticated networks who need large camera deployments at a single location. The Eagle Eye Bridge connects the customer's existing or newly installed cameras to the Eagle Eye Cloud providing them a full SAAS service for video surveillance.

Equipped with powerful processing, the 901 and 701 Bridges can perform video analytics, AI, and LPR (license plate recognition). The new Bridges dramatically reduce the number of components required for large deployments, with the 901 supporting up to 300 4MP IP cameras and 10 LPR streams, and the 701 supporting up to 150 4MP IP cameras and 10 LPR streams. Designed for simple installation and reliability, the new Bridges are 1U rack mount.

"Many of our large customers now routinely deploy high camera counts, and use LPR and a variety of AI-powered video analytics to increase security and help them run their operations," said Dean Drako, CEO and Founder of Eagle Eye Networks. "The 901 and 701 Bridges deliver powerful solutions for our large system and enterprise customers that are easy-to-deploy and manage."

The 901 and 701 Bridges will be available April 30. Eagle Eye Networks will showcase them, along with its other new AI Cloud products in Booth 20035 at ISC West 2023 in Las Vegas March 28-31.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

