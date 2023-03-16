Spend a Month or Make it a Year of World Travel: Remote Year Expands into Kenya, Albania, Brazil and Canada with New Trips for Digital Nomads

Community-focused travel program also relaunches in Morocco

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / For those leaning into the "work from anywhere" lifestyle (projected to reach 1 billion people by 2025), Remote Year has expanded its global footprint to new destinations. Renowned for organizing community-based work and travel trips around the world, its new destinations include Nairobi, Kenya; Tirana, Albania; Florianopolis, Brazil and Montreal, Canada. Remote Year is also coming back to Marrakech, Morocco, a popular destination program previously put on hold by the pandemic.

Remote Year sets up remote work professionals with a community and takes care of the logistics in new destinations, mitigating the stress and uncertainty often present in a new location. Trips are one-, four- and 12-months in length including centrally located accommodations, dedicated workspaces available around-the-clock, culturally enriching group experiences, and the support of local community leaders to ensure everything is ready and available for any professional working from a new location. The Remote Year experience is a mix of work and pleasure, with travelers bringing their jobs on the road. The shared group outings help travelers make connections and tap into local culture outside of work.

How does Remote Year choose locations? "We are thoughtfully expanding our footprint to places around the world where travelers can have an enriching personal experience and a productive work experience," said Tue Le, newly appointed CEO of Remote Year, who is also a seasoned digital nomad. "As we enter new markets, it's imperative that we work closely with our host communities to build an ecosystem that will attract and support remote workers as well as benefit local businesses. We were happy to see strong demand for previously successful programs, like that in Marrakech, which has prompted an exciting return to the Red City."

More on the new and returning programs for 2023:

Nairobi, Kenya - A modern, cosmopolitan African city and major economic hub, Nairobi is one of Africa's leading entrepreneurial and tech startup destinations. It's also famous for being the only major metropolis in the world with a game reserve in the city center. Whether trekking nearby Hells Gate National Park surrounded by wildlife or sunbathing on the sandy beaches of the Indian Ocean, travelers to Nairobi will find much to explore while living in one of Africa's most dynamic cities. Remote Year travelers will experience:

Local market shopping and a Taste of Kenya cooking class.

Day trip to Muranga on the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, with waterfalls, boat rides, river hikes, and beehives highlighting the trip.

Sunbathing and watersports on the silky white beaches of Diani Beach and the Southern Coast.

Visit to Kenya's Rift Valley Lake to watch flamingos bathe next to hippos, plus a boat tour of Crescent Island to explore the local ecosystem.

Safari in an open top vehicle at the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Tirana, Albania - Tirana is an emerging digital nomad hotspot in the midst of a reinvention, offering a vibrant, quirky art scene and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. In fact, it recently hosted Europe's largest Digital Nomad Festival, a nod to the city's focus on attracting remote workers. Travelers will find a destination full of complex history and stunning nature, whether they're exploring the city's art or spending the weekend on the beaches of the Ionian Sea. Both mountains and beach are within 30-minutes, offering plenty to explore during downtime. Group experiences for Remote Year travelers include:

Bathing in the therapeutic thermal waters of Bilaj Thermal Springs, which emerge from the deposits of the Ishëm Valley.

Trip to Kotor, the UNESCO World Heritage site in Montenegro that is steeped in history and epic bay views.

Boat ride on the Shala River to Komani Lake for great hiking and swimming.

Food tour around Tirana to discover Albania's culinary heritage through traditional treats like Byrek pie and the dhalle yogurt drink.

Guided exploration of the ancient Greek, Roman and medieval ruins at the Apollonia Archaeological Park and the town of Berat, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Florianopolis, Brazil - Florianopolis is understandably known as the "Magic Island" by locals. It's also a growing hub for tech incubation. Remote Year travelers can explore its lakes, swim in Praia Mole (one of Brazil's most famous beaches) or catch sunsets from the viewpoint of Morro da Lagoa. Group excursions include:

Full moon canoeing in a catamaran to explore Floripa island.

Samba dance lesson and workshop to learn the origins of Samba and the African influences in Brazilian culture.

Oyster farm visit, including sampling different styles of local oysters.

Boat tour to discover hidden beaches like the natural pools of Barra da Lagoa, Gravatá Beach, and Campeche Island.

Brazilian wine tasting at an art exhibition featuring live painting by local artists.

Montreal, Canada - Remote Year enters the heart and soul of Quebec in Montreal. Whether enjoying the French charm of the Old Town or heading to the underground city to explore artisanal markets, galleries and cafes, there's plenty awaiting digital nomads. Easy to reach for North American-based travelers, the city's Eastern Standard Time zone makes remote work seamless for those matching their working hours to a corporate hub in the U.S. Remote Year's group programs include:

A Pow Wow celebration held by the Kahnawake Mohawk, Canada's First People, to experience different nations coming together to share their culture.

Urban ziplining across the Bonsecours lagoon.

Montreal-style bagel making class.

Hike through the Laurentian Mountains.

Multi-stop trip including Niagara Falls, Toronto, and the 1000 Islands.

Marrakech, Morocco - Remote Year returns to Marrakech for the first time since 2020. Digital nomads are drawn to its mix of history, tradition, landscape, food and gorgeous weather, and Remote Year's group programming offers solo travelers a sense of community on the road. Between work calls and assignments, travelers can stroll through the souks of Marrakech, meander its beautiful Islamic gardens, and explore the imperial city's rich history and architecture. Group experiences include:

Traditional Moroccan hammam and detox rituals.

Trip to the Sahara for an overnight camp in the legendary golden dunes, including a visit to Berber villages and a ride through the Atlas Mountains, canyons and centuries-old kasbahs.

Market shopping trip and cooking class with a local family.

Guided tour of the souks of the Marrakech market, including a visit with an herbalist to explore natural medicine.

Bicycle tour through off-road tracks exploring the original Oasis of Marrakech.

For more information on Remote Year and its membership benefit for remote workers, visit www.remoteyear.com.

About Remote Year

Remote Year is the leading global community-based travel platform. Since 2015, Remote Year has facilitated life-changing programs in 80+ destinations for over 4,000 individuals. Remote Year believes in the transformative power of travel and empowers professionals-whether self-employed, fully remote or hybrid-to grow as they live, work, and learn, in the world's most inspiring destinations during trips that range from one month to one year. Learn more about upcoming trips and joining the Community as a member at www.remoteyear.com or connect on social channels with @RemoteYear.

