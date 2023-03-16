Wisekey International Holding SA: Grupo Pro Arte y Cultura Announces Winners of the 2022 Mayte Spínola Gold Medals on the WISe.ART Platform and showcased in Times Square in NYC

Grupo Pro Arte y CulturaAnnounces Winnersof the 2022 Mayte Spínola Gold Medals on the WISe.ART Platform and showcased in Times Square in NYC

Click here to see the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzzxsubqkLw

New York / Madrid - March 16th, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, in partnership with Grupo Pro Arte y Cultura, announced today the winners of the 2022 Mayte Spinola Gold Medals through the WISe.ART platform, showcased in Times Square. The ceremony will take place on June 13, 2023.

Mayte Spínola founded The Pro Arte y CulturaGroup in 1990. Over the past few years, she has been presenting awards to recognize the works of outstanding people in fields such as culture, art, technology and solidarity.

This year, the medal ceremony will be combined with NFTs minted on the WISe.ART platform, the Entrusted Next-Gen NFT Marketplace secured by WISeKey technology that guarantees an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, providing proof of ownership, provenance and a set of terms and conditions of smart contracts that describe future usage and monetization streams.

WISeKey's innovative security technologies enable the authentication of phygital assets in a secure end-to-end process, proven by its 20-year experience and work in this domain. The trust is enabled by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT").

The Mayte Spínola 2022 Gold Medals have been awarded, in their VIII edition, by a panel chaired by Mayte Spínola, and made up of:

Pedro Sandoval, President

Prince Félix de Merode, Vice President

Ángela María de Ulloa, Duchess of Gandía, Director

Alicia Pardo, Countess of Valle de Suchil, Vice President in the U.S.

Íñigo López de la Osa, Delegate in Monaco

Solita Cohen, art collector and Delegate in Miami

Paula López, author and Delegate in Colombia

Carlos Moreira, Founder of WISeKey and CEO of WISe.Art

Antonio Sánchez de León y Cotoner, Delegate in Valencia

Julia Sáez-Angulo, Secretary of the panel.

The Medals, which will be delivered at the Hacienda de San Antonio, Valencia, owned by Antonio Sánchez de León y Cotoner, on June 13, 2023, have been awarded to:

Archduchess Catherine of Habsburg-Lorraine, Medal in Literature Esther Monterrubio, Ambassador to the UN in Vienna, for her diplomatic career Carmen Giménez Martín, corresponding academic from San Fernando, Medal in Fine Arts Prince François of Orleans, Medal in Landscaping María Bestar, actress, Medal in Interpretation and Communication José Luis Acosta Salmerón, Medal for his career as a screenwriter and producer Ramón López-Vilas, Medal in Law Ricardo Gómez-Barrera, Medal in Tax Law Doctor Juan López-Quiles Medal in Medicine, Maxillofacial specialty Doctor Luis Hidalgo Togores, Medal in Urology Doctor Marián Rojas Estapé, Medal in Psychiatry Paloma Porrero de Chávarri, Medal in Art and Diplomacy Alicia Viladomat, Medal in dissemination of her artistic family Miguel Mas, Medal in Jewelry and Design Gallerist David Badía, Medal in Art, for his promotion of visual artists Inma Merino, Medal in Painting José María Fayos, Portrait Medal Carlos Teixidó, Medal as Art Gallerist Nicolás Cortés, Medal as Antique Dealer Jorge Coll, Medal as Antique Dealer Paloma Cuevas, Medal in Wedding Dress Design Esperanza Terán, Medal in Textile Design María Jesús de Frutos, Medal in Artistic Career Rogelio Sánchez Molero, Medal in Poetry Carlos Baute, Medal in Music Silvia Lodares, Medal in Gastronomic Restoration Astrid Misrahi, Medal in Philanthropy Marisa Nufrío, from Smylife, Solidarity Medal, in favor of Messengers of Peace Father José Luis Sánchez, Medal in Sustainable Development, at the Ambassadors for Development Foundation. María Moreno, president of the Esperanza y Alegría Foundation, Medal in Altruism Paco Arango and the Aladina Foundation, Medal in Solidarity in favor of children Elías López Montero, Medal in Oenology Blessed Cardinal Marcelo Spínola y Maestre (1835-1906), Medal in Journalism, In memoriam Marqués de Spínola, enterprising man, pioneer of journalism, founder of the newspaper "El Correo de Andalucía" in 1899, Archbishop of Seville and favoror of the humble. John Paul II beatified him in 1987.

About WISeKey: WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

About WISe.ART: WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey's innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

