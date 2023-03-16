Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor NETs in Cancer Spotlight Event

Live video webcast with moderated roundtable with members of the Xenetic leadership team and recognized oncology leader and NETs researcher, Jonathan Spicer, MD, PhD on Wednesday, March 29th at 11:00 AM ET

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor NETs in Cancer Spotlight Event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

For the roundtable discussion, Jeffrey F. Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Curtis A. Lockshin, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Xenetic Biosciences will be joined by Jonathan Spicer, MD, PhD, Scientific Advisor to the Company and seasoned surgeon scientist that currently serves as an Associate Professor of Surgery at McGill University and Medical Director of the McGill University Health Center (MUHC) Thoracic Oncology Network. Dr. Spicer is recognized as a leader in understanding how neutrophils impact cancer progression, in particular, the role of NETs in cancer biology, and has developed one of the most active research programs in the area of neoadjuvant immunotherapy for operable lung cancer. As part of the event, the Company and Dr. Spicer will discuss Xenetic's DNase-based oncology platform, the role of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps ("NETs") in cancer and the use of DNase in targeting NETs, and the potential broad utility of the platform for the treatment of high-value oncology indications where there remains significant unmet need.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor NETs in Cancer Spotlight Event will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (xeneticbio.com) and archived for 90 days.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which have been implicated in cancer progression and resistance to cancer treatments. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com

