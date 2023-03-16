Avania, a leading, global medical technology contract research organization (CRO), today announced its appointment of Todd M. Pope as the new chairman of the board of directors. Todd brings 30 years of technology, medical device, and leadership experience across large cap and startup MedTech and was named to TIME Magazine's 2018 list of 50 Most Influential People in Healthcare. Having spent the last 20 years in CEO roles in both private and public companies, he also currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors of AdvaMed ACCEL, the division within AdvaMed dedicated to addressing the unique needs of small and startup medical technology manufacturers.

"I am very pleased to take on this role at such a dynamic time and support Avania on its growth journey," said Pope. "After a rewarding career leading companies in the MedTech industry, I am motivated by the opportunity to work alongside the senior management team to execute on Avania's transformational business strategy."

Todd's previous roles included global president of Johnson Johnson Cordis, president and CEO of TransEnterix, as well as other senior executive positions within the MedTech space. Todd is currently director of the boards of Distalmotion and Humacyte, and a partner at Revival Healthcare Capital.

"Todd's long history of leadership, coupled with his deep operating and commercial experience in the MedTech space makes him an ideal person for this role," said Sapna Hornyak, president and CEO of Avania. "I look forward to working closely with Todd to ensure Avania continues to make a positive impact for all stakeholders, including Avania's customers, our people, and the MedTech community. The senior management team along with the board of directors are excited about the future and look forward to bringing Avania to the next new phase with our new chairman."

"We are very excited to be working with Todd," added Edouard Pillot, managing partner, and Enrico Grasso, partner of Astorg Mid-Cap, which has majority interest in Avania. "He brings a wealth of MedTech industry experience and relationships that will provide invaluable connections with customers as well as insights into their evolving needs, and how Avania can best serve them. Todd's leadership experience, with small and large businesses, will also support Avania as it grows and scales."

About Avania

Avania is a leading, global full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics, and device-drug combination products internationally. Avania supports products from the first-in-human phase through the post-market phase with the same customized approach. When you need to advance your medical technology, it takes Avania. Avania's vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being.

