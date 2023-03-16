Anzeige
WKN: A0HMX9 ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
München
16.03.23
08:06 Uhr
9,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
16.03.2023 | 14:37
136 Leser
Britvic plc: SIP Block listing Interim Review

DJ SIP Block listing Interim Review

Britvic plc (BVIC ) SIP Block listing Interim Review 16-March-2023 / 13:04 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCKLISTING INTERIM REVIEW 

The Financial Conduct Authority 
To: 
 
       16 March 2023 
Date: 
 
                                     Britvic plc 
1.      Name of applicant: 
                                     LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
                                     Britvic Share Incentive 
2.      Name of Scheme:                       Plan 
 
 
                                     From: 16 September 2022 
3.      Period of Return:                      To: 15 March 2023 
 
4.      Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:                       1,550,860 
       Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased 
5.      since the date of the last return): 
                                                   0 
 
       Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 
6.                                                  0 
 
       Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
7.                                                  1,550,860 
 
       Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 
8. 
 
       2,500,000                   Ordinary shares of 20p each      14 February 2006 
 
 
       Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 
9.                                                   258,285,531 
 
                               Clare Thomas, Company Secretary 
Name of Contact / Signed by:                 For and on behalf of Britvic plc 
 
                               Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, 
Address of Contact:                      Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TZ 
 
                               +44 (0)1442 284 400 
Telephone Number:

-End-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  230500 
EQS News ID:  1584623 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584623&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 09:04 ET (13:04 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
