SimplyRFiD Launches 'AI Kick-Start' to Transform Retail Inventory Accuracy From 70% to 99% With RFID

AI Kick-Start (AIK) is a technology service from SimplyRFiD that helps businesses transform their inventory processes from slow, 70% accurate barcodes to instant 99% accurate RFID. The new service guides retailers through the complexities of implementing new business processes and technology. Beyond transformation, AIK expects to deliver a 4%-11% bottom-line revenue increase.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Moving a business from 70% to 99% accurate inventory is magic. To have magic, you need a magician and that's why SimplyRFiD created AI (accurate inventory) Kick-Start. AI Kick-Start is a yearly technology service to transform companies from barcodes to RFID and develop the internal processes to run an accurate inventory system.

Implementing SimplyRFiD's RFID processes for inventory control returns 30x-100x the investment.

"We've been making RFID system technology for 20 years. Our goal has been to bring a great value at a packaged, affordable price," said Carl Brown, President of Simply RFiD. "Years of development led to Wave, an entire 'inventory system in your hand' for < $3,000. I thought it was the answer. However, it's only one part of what a company must go through to change."

AI Kick-Start is a four step technology program that systematically evolves retailers into coping with this level of accuracy.

AIK is led by a senior member of SimplyRFiD in inventory process transformation. Each step has a technology component and a human-leader component to keep the transformation moving.

RFID Tagging - AIK's online portal manages UPC lists and enables retail suppliers to produce products pre-tagged with RFID. SimplyRFiD's AIK leader guides suppliers through tagging at best-cost / minimal cost. Retailers gain benefit and suppliers don't struggle with how-to or can-not. Weekly management reporting shows compliance, accuracy, and progress. Inventory Control - Weekly training with the retail team for best practices in receiving, shipping, and inventories. Online certification allows team members to be AI RFID-certified making sure retailers are benefiting from accuracy. Data Exchange - Training, reconciliation certification, and data exchange guidance. Inventory Strategy - Beyond operating RFID, best practices training for retail leaders to optimize accurate inventory in omni-channel.

Accuracy for accuracy's sake?

RFID enables weekly inventory processes and an accurate inventory reconciliation. Case studies of SimplyRFiD Wave RFID installations and business processes show 4%-11% additional bottom-line revenue per store implementing the SimplyRFiD AI Kick-Start process.

Additional revenues are created from top line growth with omni-channel sales increases and bottom line increases from reduced diversion and internal business process optimization. From an ROI (Return on Investment) perspective this translates into $80,000 to $220,000 on a $2,000 per year RFID technology investment, per store.

Availability

SimplyRFiD's Accurate Inventory Kick-Start is currently available to retailers with 10+ physical locations in the USA, or 100+ locations worldwide. Please contact Sales@SimplyRFiD.com for more information.

About SimplyRFID

SimplyRFID makes Wave for iOS, the #1 app for counting retail inventory with RFID.

https://www.SimplyRFiD.com | Media Room

