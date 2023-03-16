ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM to Present Phase III COMPOSE Poster and Host Satellite Symposium on Radiotheranostics in NET cancer at ENETS Conference

Garching / Munich, March 16,2023 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE ) in a poster presentation at the 20th Annual European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society(n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) compared to standard of care in patients with well-differentiated high grade 2 and grade 3 somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (G2+G3 SSTR+ GEP-NETs).

ITM will also host a hybrid in-person and virtual radiotheranostics satellite symposium titled "Transforming the Therapeutics Landscape for Neuroendocrine Tumors" featuring presentations and discussions between leading endocrine oncology and nuclear medicine clinicians and researchers. A recording of the event will be available following the discussion. Visit https://www.itm-radiopharma.com/events/enets-2023/ for the full agenda and further details.

ITM will host a medical exhibition booth, as well as a virtual booth during the conference.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Genetic tumor and blood profiling in the randomised controlled phase III COMPOSE trial comparing 177Lu-edotreotide and best standard of care for well-differentiated aggressive grade 2/3 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Abstract No: 3603

Poster No: M01

Time: Available starting on Wednesday, March 22, 8:00 am CET

Presenter: Jaume Capdevila, MD, PhD, Medical Oncology Department, Gastrointestinal and Endocrine Tumor Unit, Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona



Symposium Program

Time and Location: March 23, 2023 from 7:45 am - 8.45 am CET in Hall F

Title: Transforming the Therapeutics Landscape for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Chair: Prof. Kjell Öberg, Professor of Endocrine Oncology, Uppsala University

A short story of NET therapy - from cold to hot somatostatin: Prof. Kjell Öberg, Professor of Endocrine Oncology, Uppsala University, Sweden

NET tumors - current treatment status, history, and new treatment modalities with focus on Theranostics; Biomarkers and deep dive into genetic profiling: Prof. Aldo Scarpa, Professor and Director of the Department of Pathology, University and Hospital Trust of Verona, Italy

The role of dosimetry: Prof. Wolfgang Weber, Professor and Chair of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany

Beyond GEP-NET - future perspective of NETs: Prof. Heloisa Soares, Associate Professor, Division of Oncology, Huntsman Cancer Hospital, University of Utah, USA

- End -

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, with the goal of destroying tumor tissue. The precise localization enables targeted treatment with potentially minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.

About ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide)

ITM-11, ITM's therapeutic radiopharmaceutical candidate being investigated in the phase III clinical studies COMPETE and COMPOSE, consists of two components: the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu) and the targeting molecule edotreotide, a synthetic form of the peptide hormone somatostatin that targets neuroendocrine tumor-specific receptors. Edotreotide is designed to bind to these receptors and places the medical radioisotope n.c.a. lutetium-177 directly onto the diseased neuroendocrine cells so that it accumulates at the tumor site. N.c.a. lutetium-177 is internalized into the tumor cells and decays, releasing medical radiation (ionizing ß-radiation) with a targeted maximum radius and aim to destroy tumor tissue.

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Julia Hofmann/Svenja Gärtner

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: Ben.Orzelek@itm-radiopharma.com

Attachments