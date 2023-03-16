Zetterberg joins Alexandre Bilger in shared leadership role to accelerate AI innovation in enterprise search, spearheading Sinequa's ambitious growth

Enterprise Search leader Sinequa today announced the appointment of Ulf Zetterberg to Co-Chief Executive Officer. Alexander Bilger, who has served as Sinequa President and CEO since 2005, will continue to lead Sinequa's technology vision and strategy alongside Zetterberg, who will focus on worldwide business operations. With a combined mission for enabling information-driven organizations through intelligent search and knowledge management, Bilger and Zetterberg bring business and technical acumen to drive Sinequa's next phase of growth and advance its market position as a leading Enterprise Search player.

Zetterberg served on Sinequa's board of directors from March 2021 to January 2023, where he provided strategic planning and oversight during the company's European expansion. He now takes on Co-CEO responsibilities to drive ambitious global growth. Zetterberg will be based out of Sinequa's U.S. headquarters in New York City.

Alexandre Bilger, Sinequa Co-CEO said: "Enterprise Search is on the cusp of incredible transformation and innovation, as we have only just begun to tap into the immense potential that AI, large language models and deep machine learning can bring to human-augmented computing and enterprise use cases. A pioneer in early AI software, Ulf brings a proven track record of executing strategic plans, operational improvements, inspiring teams, and building companies that value a strong company culture and customer success. He has already proved to be an invaluable asset as a member of the board, and I'm excited to partner with him to oversee our continued global growth at such an exciting and important time for Sinequa and for our customers."

In 2010 Zetterberg co-founded Seal Software, a contract analytics company that was the first to use an AI-powered platform to add intelligence, automation and visualization capabilities to contract data management. During his tenure as CEO, Zetterberg oversaw the company's rapid growth that led to Seal's acquisition by DocuSign in May 2020. Most recently, Zetterberg was President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Time is Ltd., providers of a productivity analytics SaaS platform. He is also an investor, advisor, and board member to several other businesses, with a primary focus on software and data analytics.

Zetterberg's appointment is the latest in executive appointments to support Sinequa's global growth, including the appointment of Wendy Lurrie as Sinequa's Chief Marketing Officer; Marlo Green as Global Head of HR; and Mark Grottano, Vice President of Sales, North America.

Ulf Zetterberg, Co-CEO at Sinequa, commented: "Having spent the last two years with the Sinequa team serving on the board, I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities ahead. Sinequa is on the forefront of the most advanced AI-enabled search capabilities for enterprise use. I look forward to working more closely with Sinequa's customers, partners and employees around the world."

Earlier this year, Sinequa announced the release of Workplace Search, a new SaaS solution that leverages AI and makes finding knowledge and expertise in the digital workplace effortless. In June of 2022, Sinequa announced Neural Search, a solution that combines four deep learning language models in the Sinequa Search Cloud Platform to enable unprecedented accuracy and relevance in search results.

