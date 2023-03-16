Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET46 ISIN: US78486Q1013 Ticker-Symbol: SV4 
Frankfurt
10.03.23
14:33 Uhr
37,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,43537,24019:54
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2023 | 18:12
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures VCT plc: Update regarding Silicon Valley Bank

Molten Ventures VCT plc ("the VCT")
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
16 March 2023
Update regarding Silicon Valley Bank

In common with the technology sector more broadly, companies within the VCT's portfolio held banking relationships with Silicon Valley Bank ('SVB') both in the US and UK. The VCT board welcomes the news that the situation has now been substantially resolved with confirmation over the last weekend that US deposits were protected and Monday's announcement of HSBC's acquisition of SVB UK.

Current analysis by Elderstreet Investments Limited, the VCT's investment manager (the 'Investment Manager'), indicates that there has been no known financial loss within the VCT portfolio nor to the Investment Manager or its parent company, Molten Ventures plc.

Molten Ventures plc has also released an announcement which can be found at this link:
https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/GROW/update-regarding-silicon-valley-bank/15873696


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.