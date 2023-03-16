Sacriel and shroud to serve as Executive Creators, working with Splash Damage to develop a new and exciting open-world survival game

Splash Damage, the developers behind, Gears Tactics, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, and the recently announced TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE today announced a new game in development. Codenamed Project Astrid, this AAA open-world survival game is Splash Damage's first original IP in this new era and is leveraging the experience and knowledge of both Sacriel and shroud to create a game worthy of the genre and its fans.

(From L to R) Gaming Creator Mike 'shroud' Grzesiek, Splash Damage's Creative Director Lance Winter and gaming creator Chris 'Sacriel' Ball (Photo: Business Wire)

Announcing Project Astrid a new AAA open-world survival game from Splash Damage, Sacriel shroud

Richard Jolly, CEO of Splash Damage, said, "Founding from friends who met in online PvP, Splash Damage has been passionate about crafting unforgettable multiplayer experiences for over 20 years. Project Astrid is the culmination of this passion, born out of a partnership with two close friends, who also happen to be incredibly well-respected experts in our industry. We're excited to share something fresh with our fans, as we take a bold step forward and craft a game that's truly different from anything we've done before."

Project Astrid also introduces Splash Damage's partnership with leading creators Sacriel and shroud. With millions of combined followers, Sacriel and shroud are bringing a unique perspective to the development process from the very start; sharing their experience as players, streamers, subject matter experts, and community builders and leaders.

"This project means everything to me," said Mike 'shroud' Grzesiek. "Chris and I have refined a vision for what's next in the survival genre and with Splash Damage we're setting out to build it. We want to build the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel's brain and Splash Damage's team, I know we can do it."

Chris 'Sacriel' Ball said "This is a dream come true. Mike and I have been envisioning a world where we help build the game that streamers and gamers love playing. To be able to execute with a team as esteemed and experienced as Splash Damage is a privilege. In our work together to date, it is clear to us that we are truly part of the team and that we are well positioned to help bring this dream to reality."

Lance Winter, Creative Director on Project Astrid, said, "Sacriel and shroud are core members of our development team, bringing with them a unique and fresh perspective. Not only that, but they're providing us brand new insights into what fans and creators actually want from their gaming experiences. No one knows this genre better than they do."

With a 450-strong studio in South London, Splash Damage has entered an exciting new era. The announcement of Project Astrid today follows the reveal of Transformers: Reactivate at The Game Awards in December, both being solely developed by Splash Damage.

The studio has also bolstered its capabilities by recently acquiring UK-based Bulkhead, and even built its own in-house publishing team.

Dave Miller, Head of Publishing, said, "Working with Sacriel and shroud has given us a unique opportunity. This new era of Splash Damage is about doing things differently, but also owning the entire process; from concept to publishing. Bringing in the guys right at the start of the process allows us to use their knowledge and experience, collaborating with them to make something truly unique in the genre."

Project Astrid is currently in pre-production, and more will be revealed in the near future. Players can learn more about Project Astrid as we reveal it by signing up to the Splash Damage newsletter, and people can apply to join the team at the Splash Damage Careers page

Sacriel and shroud will be discussing the announcement on their streams following the announcement.

About Splash Damage

Splash Damage is dedicated to crafting team-based multiplayer games that forge lifelong friendships. The iconic universes of Gears of War, Halo, Batman, and now TRANSFORMERS have all had the Splash Damage treatment, along with their own creations like Brink, Outcasters, RAD Soldiers. Now in their 21st year, they have entered an exciting new era of ownership and growth. Splash Damage is now over 400 people, with several unannounced games set to inspire audiences worldwide.

Learn more: www.splashdamage.com

About shroud

Considered by many to be one of if not the - most prolific streamers on Twitch, shroud is known for his insane skill and nonchalant attitude. shroud cemented his name as a competitive professional CS:GO star who turned his streaming side-gig into a full-time career after his retirement from professional play. One of the platform's marquee 'grinders', shroud's opinion on games both new and old, indie and AAA is highly sought after from both casual fans and developers alike. With a stream mostly focused on competitive first-person-shooter titles, shroud's ability to make sweaty games look easy (and fun) is uncanny almost whimsical. Cool as a cucumber and nice as can be, shroud is one of Twitch's most popular and savvy creators.

About Sacriel

The most widely viewed and recognized British creator on Twitch, Sacriel is a name beloved by fans around the globe since 2012. His coverage of the biggest first-person-shooter releases over the past eleven years has earned him a reputation as the leading educational streamer who's known for setting trends in how viewers and streamers alike determine what to play next.

Innovative to the core, Sacriel's long history of interactive streaming has been broadly considered the gold standard for how to use technology to appeal to a savvy gaming audience. Sacriel's famous mature fanbase self-named, "The 42nd," have become a prime example of community-building on Twitch.

About Loaded

Loaded facilitated the partnership for shroud and Sacriel. The company is the leading global gaming firm supporting talent, brand and developer clients, and new ventures with a mission to lead in the development, marketing and growth of the gaming industry. In addition to shroud and Sacriel, DrLupo, CouRageJD, Myth, Summit1G, QuarterJade, AnneMunition, Sydeon, Doublelift, CohhCarnage and many others comprise Loaded's best-in-class talent roster, which attracts global brand and media attention from the world's leading brands. Across industries, global business leaders including Gillette, Red Bull, Capitol Records, Verizon, Amazon, Samsung, Activision, and other brands looking to meaningfully advance their presence in gaming, partner with Loaded and its talent to do so.

For more information visit www.loaded.gg

