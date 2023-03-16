Sage Potash Corp.: Sage Potash Announces Exchange Listing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Sage Potash Corp. (the "Company" or "Sage") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading at market open on Monday, March 20, 2023 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAGE".

The listing of the Company's common shares follows the filing and receipt of its final non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage, the listing of common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, and management's expectations regarding Sage's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Sage to control or predict, that may cause Sage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

